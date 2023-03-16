Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

Thursday, March 16, 2023
     
Microsoft has stated that GPT-4, the core technology of ChatGPT Plus or ChatGPT-4, is also used by Bing AI or Bing Chat. Bing AI is available for free.

New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2023 18:50 IST
GPT-4, the underlying technology that enables the ChatGPT Plus or ChatGPT-4 AI chatbot, was introduced earlier this week. According to the developers, GPT-4 is a "large multimodal model" that demonstrates "human-level performance" on a variety of professional and academic standards. Unlike the previous-generation GPT-3/GPT 3.5, the new GPT-4 can read picture inputs and the AI may analyse or translate language inside the images.

In order to try the advanced GPT-4 language modal, users need to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, which costs $20 per month. Both GPT-4 and ChatGPT-4 are available for free.

Following OpenAI's presentation, Microsoft confirmed that GPT-4 is also used in Bing AI and Bing Chat. Microsoft corporate VP and consumer chief marketing officer Yusuf Mehdi said in a tweet that Microsoft is thrilled to announce that the new Bing is operating on GPT-4.

Microsoft recently introduced Bing AI, which combines Microsoft's Bing web data with OpenAI's language model to provide answers to complex queries in a conversational manner. This move is aimed at challenging Google Search. 

Users can access Bing AI by downloading the Bing app, using Bing Search on the Microsoft Edge browser, or through some Microsoft services such as Skype. Although it's free to use, there might be a waitlist for access, which could take up to a week.

