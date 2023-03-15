How to increase social media followers with ChatGPT?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY How to increase social media engagement with ChatGPT

Ever since ChatGPT entered the global market, it has been continuously surprising everyone with new features, and it has been making its reach everywhere with the passing of time. Where ChatGPT will be seen handling social media easily, the Koo app has announced that creators will now be able to draft posts with the help of Chat GPT. Along with this, as per the new update, ChatGPT will also write your posts on the platform with a single command. At the same time, after the introduction of this feature, users will be able to easily increase their followers with the help of Chat GPT, today we are going to give you important information about this.

ChatGPT will work on social media

After the new update on the Koo platform, users will be able to ask about topics or ideas that should be posted on the platform. Also, ChatGPT will also write down users' posts by giving voice commands. Also, this new feature will let the user share the posts in their own way, which will help users a lot to increase the number of followers.

These are the special features of this update

If you have to post anything on the Koo app, and when you are unable to get any idea in mind, then your AI (Artificial Intelligence) will help you with the right content, where ChatGPT will show the major events of the day. Articles which are fetched will be relatable as per the day's requirement and will do the work by searching blogs and more. Along with this, you will be able to do this easily by giving voice commands, by typing the message in the Koo app.

These changes have also been included in the Koo app

Let us tell you that the Koo app has recently added many features to its app, where features like free self-verification, multi-language Koo feature, talk to talk for posts etc. have been included. Also, with the help of these new features and ChatGPT, users will be able to increase the number of followers easily on the platform.

