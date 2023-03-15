Microsoft Teams adds 3D avatar, to go official in May: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Teams avatar

Microsoft has announced the rollout of the 3D avatar feature for all Microsoft Teams users as a part of the latest Microsoft 365 roadmap update. The feature will officially be rolled out in May 2023 and the company originally announced the same feature back in 2021.

Since then the tech giant has been testing the feature privately in the recent past few months, The Verge reported. Microsoft Teams avatars are further intended to help people to avoid appearing on camera during meetings.

If the users do not wish to appear on the video or need a break from continuing calls, then they can easily replace it with a 3D avatar which will animate the users, which has been based solely on their vocal cues- without any need for the camera.

Katie Kelly, principal product manager for Microsoft Mesh, was quoted saying: "It's not binary, so I can choose how I want to show up, whether it's video or an avatar, and there's a variety of customised options to choose how you want to be present in a meeting."

"We are able to interpret your vocal cues to animate that avatar, so it does feel present and it does feel like it's there with you," she further added.

Furthermore, Microsoft has announced to shut down the free version of Teams which is a legacy app for business from April 12.

"After April 12, 2023, Microsoft Teams Free (classic), the legacy free Teams app for business, will no longer be available," said Microsoft.

Inputs from IANS

