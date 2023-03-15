Wednesday, March 15, 2023
     
iQOO Z7 5G all set to launch In India on March 21: Expected design and features

The iQOO Z7 5G is set to launch in India on March 21 with a host of features, including a 120Hz Full-HD+ display, 5G connectivity, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W flash charge support. It also includes a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and may come in two storage variants with 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2023 16:00 IST
iQOO Z7 5G
Image Source : AMAZON iQOO Z7 5G

iQOO has officially confirmed the arrival of its latest iQOO Z7 5G smartphone in India. Ahead of its official launch in India on March 21, its leaks and renders have appeared on the web.

The smartphone renders have given some sneak peek, and confirmed some of its key features. According to the rumour iQOO Neo, 7 5G will target mid-range consumers with a price point of around Rs 30,000.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Great photography and gaming capabilities

 

Renders suggest that the smartphone will arrive with an upgrade in design, featuring an AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera. This is a notable improvement from the previous iQOO Z6, which had an LCD panel. The video also reveals that the display has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.  

ALSO READ: How to make viral Instagram Reels?

 

iQOO Z7 5G is tipped to offer a rear panel with a PMMA-like material that provides a smooth and glossy finish resembling glass, despite being technically made of plastic. The right side of the smartphone contains the power and volume keys, while the rectangular camera module on the back holds two large cutouts for the dual rear cameras. Similar to the iPhone 12 and newer models, the iQOO Z7 5G features a flat-edge design.

Additionally, iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO Z7 5G will use MediaTek's Dimensity 920 SoC, which is the predecessor to the Dimensity 930 SoC used in the recently launched Moto G73 5G. The smartphone's rear camera system is expected to include a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor.

ALSO READ: Samsung layoff: 3% of employees at the US chip subsidiary lost their job

 

According to reports, the upcoming iQOO Z7 5G smartphone is expected to come with a 120Hz Full-HD+ display, 5G connectivity, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W flash charge technology. The phone may also feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It is anticipated that the device will be available in two storage variants, both with 128GB of internal storage. The base model may have 6GB of RAM, while the top model may come with 8GB of RAM.

FAQs: 

1. What is the expected price range of the iQOO Z7 5G in India?

According to reports, the iQOO Z7 5G may cost around Rs 20,000 in India.

2. What are the key features of the iQOO Z7 5G's rear camera system?

The rear camera system of the iQOO Z7 5G is said to include a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS to capture stable videos.

 

