Google Pixel Fold, 7a launch dates and prices reportedly leaked

Google is reportedly working on debuting two new smartphones, the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a, which are expected to launch soon in the global markets. While it has not officially confirmed the launch dates or prices for these devices, several reports indicate that they will be available shortly.

Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a are expected to launch

According to a report by Winfuture.de, the Google Pixel Fold is set to go on sale in June 2023, with a global launch expected in the summer. The device will reportedly feature 256GB storage and be priced at around EUR 1,700.

The Pixel Fold will come in Carbon and Porcelain colour variants and be accompanied by three coloured covers. It's unclear whether the device will launch in India.

The Google Pixel 7a is rumoured to arrive in a single 128GB storage variant in Europe, with Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton colour options. There may also be a fourth option called Jade. The device is expected to launch in May 2023, with a price tag of around EUR 500 (approximately Rs 44,000). It's likely that the Pixel 7a will also launch in India.

Google has announced its I/O event which will be held on May 10th but has not shared any details regarding the expected product launches. It remains uncertain whether the Pixel Fold will be teased or officially unveiled at the event.

FAQ:

Q1. What are the alleged Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a features?

Ans: The Pixel Fold could have a 7.6-inch folding OLED display, whereas the Pixel 7a could have a 6.2-inch OLED display and be less expensive.

Q2. What is the expected price of the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a?

Ans: The Pixel Fold could cost around $1,500, while the Pixel 7a could cost around $349.

