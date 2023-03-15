Wednesday, March 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Pixel Fold, 7a launch dates and prices reportedly leaked

Google Pixel Fold, 7a launch dates and prices reportedly leaked

Google is rumored to launch its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, later this year. Reports suggest it may have a foldable OLED display and stylus. A recent leak revealed launch timelines and storage and color variants for both the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2023 18:13 IST
Google Pixel Fold
Image Source : TWITTER.COM Google Pixel Fold, 7a launch dates and prices reportedly leaked

Google is reportedly working on debuting two new smartphones, the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a, which are expected to launch soon in the global markets. While it has not officially confirmed the launch dates or prices for these devices, several reports indicate that they will be available shortly.

ALSO READ: Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' is scheduled for May, focusing on AI

 

Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a are expected to launch

According to a report by Winfuture.de, the Google Pixel Fold is set to go on sale in June 2023, with a global launch expected in the summer. The device will reportedly feature 256GB storage and be priced at around EUR 1,700. 

The Pixel Fold will come in Carbon and Porcelain colour variants and be accompanied by three coloured covers. It's unclear whether the device will launch in India.

ALSO READ: HP Chromebook 15.6 launched for students at Rs 28,999

 

The Google Pixel 7a is rumoured to arrive in a single 128GB storage variant in Europe, with Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton colour options. There may also be a fourth option called Jade. The device is expected to launch in May 2023, with a price tag of around EUR 500 (approximately Rs 44,000). It's likely that the Pixel 7a will also launch in India.

Related Stories
Google Pixel stops wireless charging post Android 13 update

Google Pixel stops wireless charging post Android 13 update

eSIM: How does it work, telecom plans, smartphones and more

eSIM: How does it work, telecom plans, smartphones and more

Google will not bring in the new Pixelbook laptop: Know why?

Google will not bring in the new Pixelbook laptop: Know why?

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now available in India: Specifications, availability and more

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now available in India: Specifications, availability and more

Google Pixel tablet to launch in 2023: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel tablet to launch in 2023: Everything you need to know

Nearly 30 mn Google Pixel phones sold till date: Report

Nearly 30 mn Google Pixel phones sold till date: Report

Google Pixel Fold expected to launch in 2023- All you need to know

Google Pixel Fold expected to launch in 2023- All you need to know

Google Pixel Watch to get 3 years of software updates: Know-more

Google Pixel Watch to get 3 years of software updates: Know-more

Google Pixel 7 Pro is facing a major battery issue: All you need to know

Google Pixel 7 Pro is facing a major battery issue: All you need to know

Google Pixel Tablet, speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace

Google Pixel Tablet, speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace

Google Pixel gets a new update

Google Pixel gets a new update

Android 13 update for Pixel devices to bring new emojis: Know-more

Android 13 update for Pixel devices to bring new emojis: Know-more

Google Pixel 7a expected to feature 8GB RAM, 64MP telephoto camera: Know more

Google Pixel 7a expected to feature 8GB RAM, 64MP telephoto camera: Know more

Google has announced its I/O event which will be held on May 10th but has not shared any details regarding the expected product launches. It remains uncertain whether the Pixel Fold will be teased or officially unveiled at the event.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

FAQ:

Q1. What are the alleged Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a features?

Ans: The Pixel Fold could have a 7.6-inch folding OLED display, whereas the Pixel 7a could have a 6.2-inch OLED display and be less expensive.

Q2. What is the expected price of the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a?
Ans: The Pixel Fold could cost around $1,500, while the Pixel 7a could cost around $349.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News