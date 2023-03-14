Tuesday, March 14, 2023
     
WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

The maximum recording time for a voice note will be 30 seconds, and users will also have the option to forward voice notes from their chats to status.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: March 14, 2023 18:05 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : FREEPIK WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform is widely rolling out the 'voice status updates' feature on iOS. With this new feature, users can record a voice note and share it through Status.

To record a voice status, navigate to the Status tab, tap the pencil icon and hold the microphone icon, WABetaInfo reports.

ALSO READ: How to make viral Instagram Reels?

The maximum recording time for a voice note will be 30 seconds, and users will also have the option to forward voice notes from their chats to status. Moreover, WhatsApp is still rolling out the "picture-in-picture" feature which will enable users to multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video being paused.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to feature a 6.2-inches outer screen: Know-more

According to the official changelog, some users might receive these features over the coming weeks.

In January this year, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out the 'voice status updates' feature on iOS beta.

ALSO READ: Instagram brings a new feature to let users access the recently shared Reels

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status are expected to disappear after 24 hours and users can delete them for everyone at any time.

Inputs from IANS

