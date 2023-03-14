WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform is widely rolling out the 'voice status updates' feature on iOS. With this new feature, users can record a voice note and share it through Status.

To record a voice status, navigate to the Status tab, tap the pencil icon and hold the microphone icon, WABetaInfo reports.

The maximum recording time for a voice note will be 30 seconds, and users will also have the option to forward voice notes from their chats to status. Moreover, WhatsApp is still rolling out the "picture-in-picture" feature which will enable users to multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video being paused.

According to the official changelog, some users might receive these features over the coming weeks.

In January this year, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out the 'voice status updates' feature on iOS beta.

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status are expected to disappear after 24 hours and users can delete them for everyone at any time.

Inputs from IANS

