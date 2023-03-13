Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to feature a 6.2-inches outer screen: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung is set to launch the new flagship foldable smartphone- Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy z Flip 5 and there have been a number of speculations and leaks, floating around on the specification front. In recent speculations, it was tipped that the upcoming Galaxy Z 5 FFold will feature a 6.2-inch external display.

The information surfaced when the tipster Ice Universe, claimed that the upcoming Z Fold 5 will retain the same 6.2-inch screen size on its outer display which will be similar to its previous three generations, the 9To5Google report tipped.

The tipster also stated that the Z Fold 5 will also have the same camera module as its predecessor, Galaxy Z Fold 4. The tech giant is expected to unveil the latest Z series, later this year which will unveil two devices- one will be Fold 5 and one will be Flip 5. Also, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch- IANS further reported.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the Fold 5 will feature a 108MP primary rear camera and an in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot.

The Z Fold 5 will also likely feature a "droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the company will not use Chinese foldable panels for its upcoming "Galaxy Z Fold 5" smartphone.

