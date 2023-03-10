Friday, March 10, 2023
     
WhatsApp Update: 21 new emojis released for some beta testers

WhatsApp Update: The user will not have to download and use a different keyboard to send the all-new 21 emojis which could be accessed from the latest Unicode 15.0, as they could be sent from the main WhatsApp keyboard directly.

India TV Tech Desk Updated on: March 10, 2023 20:15 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out 21 new emojis for its Android beta testers, which could be sent directly from the official WhatsApp keyboard.

As per the WABetaInfo report, it will not be necessary to download and use a different keyboard to send the all-new 21 emojis which could be accessed from the latest Unicode 15.0, as they could be sent from the main WhatsApp keyboard directly.

ALSO READ: Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

It was a while back when the news surfaced, but the new 21 emojis were not visible on the official WhatsApp keyboard because they were in the development phase. But it was then possible to send via using an alternate keyboard, said the report.

ALSO READ: Google I/O 2023 event to take place on May 10: What to expect?

Furthermore, the report stated that the introduction of new emojis has finally eliminated the problem that confused the users, as they could receive these emojis but was unable to send them without workarounds, IANS reported.

The report further stated that some users were able to access the new emojis from the official WhatsApp keyboard, which was accessible from today itself, even on different versions of the app.

ALSO READ Gizmore Slate Review: Decent performer with great looks

In order to increase the chances of your account getting enabled, it is still recommended that you keep WhatsApp updated to the latest version, the report added further.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has been reportedly developing a new feature which is "silence unknown callers". The new feature will allow the users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre. Again, this feature is also under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.

Inputs from IANS

