Gizmore Slate Review: Decent performer with great looks

Gizmore is one of the growing smart accessories bands which has been launching a range of products in the past few months. I have reviewed a couple of smartwatches from the brand and they have tried out to be quality oriented.

Recently we got our hands on the recently launched Slate smartwatch which has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,699. Though the watch is designed keeping women in mind, a rectangular dia will look certainly nice on men’s wrists as well, because other brands have been working on a rectangular dial-smartwatch. I reviewed the smartwatch for almost 2 months and here is our quick review of the performance of the timepiece.

Features and performance of Slate smartwatch (Review)

Display: Gizmore Slate comes with a 1.57-inch Curved rectangular dial with IPS Display, featuring 500-nits peak brightness. You could enable the device to follow the always-on Display feature. The watch has been encased in a sleek metal frame and comes with a silicone strap which is available in the colour options like- pink, grey and black.

My experience: Indeed, the display is bright and vibrant! One can choose a set of watch faces as per your choice and requirement. The watch looks nice, and it is comfortable to wear for a long run, even at night while sleeping, to track your sleep cycle. The design is nice- breaking the monotony of the square dial, with the rectangle dial.

Health Monitoring: Slate further features an array of wellness features to track daily activities like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, hydration alert, meditative breathing and menstrual cycle tracker for women.

For fitness, the smartwatch features multiple features like sports modes which further includes feature like Running, Swimming, Cycling, Yoga, Basketball, Trekking, Aerobics, etc.

Experience: The smartwatch is capable to track body temperature and supports Bluetooth calling and Alexa voice assistant as well. The battery of the smartwatch could last for almost 5 days with moderate features active- like notifications to track steps and accepting/rejecting calls. Slate’s watch faces will certainly let you feel bored with your smartwatch.

Slate Health Suite & Sensors

The best thing I like about Slate is the capability to measure body/skin temperature, and accurate monitor sleeping, step count and calories burnt- I could keep myself up with my body vitals easily.

Also, heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen levels (SpO2) are something which people got serious about, so this is a must-have and this watch gives almost accurate readings when needed.

It can help you keep a tab on your menstrual cycle and even has a breathing mode to keep the stress levels in control. These modes function just like on any mid-range wearable as results match with watches selling at double or triple the price point. The body temperature sensor readings matched that of a thermometer with ever so slight variations, which is quite impressive for a budget wearable.

Overall Performance and my verdict:

Overall, the Gizmore Slate smartwatch is a well-designed smartwatch. The strap is made up of premium silicon and it looks just perfect. Certainly an eye-catcher. Also, the watch is capable to help you get everything without any need of pulling your handset out. You can check your notifications, calls, health tracking and much more with just a device on your wrist. Also, it is very much comfortable to wear the watch while sleeping as it is light and will not make you feel uncomfortable.

At a price tag of Rs 2,499 (on Amazon, at the time of writing) the watch is affordable and comes with decent features. But when we speak of competition, the smartwatch is standing tall to compete with the brands like Fire Boltt, Noise and boAt, to name a few who are selling wearables at the almost same price tag.

