Tuesday, March 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. HP Chromebook 15.6 launched for students at Rs 28,999

HP Chromebook 15.6 launched for students at Rs 28,999

The new Chromebook is compatible with Office365, which provides hands-free access to Google Classroom, Google Assistant and more to encourage faster and smarter learning.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: March 14, 2023 14:20 IST
HP Chromebook 15.6
Image Source : HP HP Chromebook 15.6 launched for students at Rs 28,999

PC and printer major HP has announced the launch of its latest laptop named Chromebook 15.6 which has been priced at Rs 28,999. The laptop has been designed for young students, is powered by Intel's Celeron N4500 Processor and comes with improved performance.

READ Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Great photography and gaming capabilities

The new Chromebook will be available in two colour variants- Forest Teal and Mineral Silver.

In an official statement Vickram Bedi, Senior Director- of Personal Systems at HP India, said, "Our new Chromebook 15.6 laptops are designed to enable connectivity and productivity whether they are studying at home or in the classroom. This device is stylish, powerful, and well-suited for the needs of young students." 

India Tv - HP Chromebook 15.6

Image Source : HP HP Chromebook 15.6 launched for students at Rs 28,999

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 7a expected to feature 8GB RAM, 64MP telephoto camera: Know more

The new HP Chromebook 15.6 comes equipped with a large screen and stronger connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, claims the company. The laptop comes with 11.5 hours of battery life, which makes the device focused on the demanding requirement of project-making and easy-going entertainment in the hybrid generation, as per HP.

Furthermore, it also includes a dedicated numeric keypad and an oversized touchpad for increased productivity in a hybrid learning environment.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G Quick Review- Good device under Rs 20,000

Related Stories
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold pre-booking starts, here are the discounts and other offers

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold pre-booking starts, here are the discounts and other offers

Xiaomi Book Air 13 unveiled with 2.8K OLED display: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi Book Air 13 unveiled with 2.8K OLED display: Everything you need to know

A few easy methods to stop your laptop from overheating

A few easy methods to stop your laptop from overheating

Lenovo launches Yoga 9i Laptop with 13th Gen Intel core processor: Know more

Lenovo launches Yoga 9i Laptop with 13th Gen Intel core processor: Know more

HP Envy x360 15 laptops launched for content creators: Price, features and more

HP Envy x360 15 laptops launched for content creators: Price, features and more

Samsung expected to launch Galaxy Book3 laptop series at Unpacked event: Know more

Samsung expected to launch Galaxy Book3 laptop series at Unpacked event: Know more

Microsoft Windows 11 can run on Apple's M1, and M2 Macs now: Know-how

Microsoft Windows 11 can run on Apple's M1, and M2 Macs now: Know-how

Infinix INBook Y1 Plus laptop with 10th gen Intel Core i3 launched in India: All you need to know

Infinix INBook Y1 Plus laptop with 10th gen Intel Core i3 launched in India: All you need to know

HP OMEN 17 with 13th generation Core i9 processor launched at Rs 2,69,990

HP OMEN 17 with 13th generation Core i9 processor launched at Rs 2,69,990

MWC 2023: Lenovo showcases rollable display smartphone and laptop

MWC 2023: Lenovo showcases rollable display smartphone and laptop

Samsung’s new PC Lineup, Galaxy Book3 Series goes on sale in India: Know the price and offers

Samsung’s new PC Lineup, Galaxy Book3 Series goes on sale in India: Know the price and offers

 

The new Chromebook is compatible with Office365, which provides hands-free access to Google Classroom, Google Assistant and more to encourage faster and smarter learning.

Furthermore, the laptop includes large dual speakers with an improved speaker enclosure design, for listening to music and even showing presentations by the students.

The budget-friendly will come with the laptop which features dual mics and a Wide Vision HD camera to support numerous virtual calls, the company further stated.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News