Follow us on Image Source : HP HP Chromebook 15.6 launched for students at Rs 28,999

PC and printer major HP has announced the launch of its latest laptop named Chromebook 15.6 which has been priced at Rs 28,999. The laptop has been designed for young students, is powered by Intel's Celeron N4500 Processor and comes with improved performance.

READ Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Great photography and gaming capabilities

The new Chromebook will be available in two colour variants- Forest Teal and Mineral Silver.

In an official statement Vickram Bedi, Senior Director- of Personal Systems at HP India, said, "Our new Chromebook 15.6 laptops are designed to enable connectivity and productivity whether they are studying at home or in the classroom. This device is stylish, powerful, and well-suited for the needs of young students."

Image Source : HP HP Chromebook 15.6 launched for students at Rs 28,999

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 7a expected to feature 8GB RAM, 64MP telephoto camera: Know more

The new HP Chromebook 15.6 comes equipped with a large screen and stronger connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, claims the company. The laptop comes with 11.5 hours of battery life, which makes the device focused on the demanding requirement of project-making and easy-going entertainment in the hybrid generation, as per HP.

Furthermore, it also includes a dedicated numeric keypad and an oversized touchpad for increased productivity in a hybrid learning environment.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G Quick Review- Good device under Rs 20,000

The new Chromebook is compatible with Office365, which provides hands-free access to Google Classroom, Google Assistant and more to encourage faster and smarter learning.

Furthermore, the laptop includes large dual speakers with an improved speaker enclosure design, for listening to music and even showing presentations by the students.

The budget-friendly will come with the laptop which features dual mics and a Wide Vision HD camera to support numerous virtual calls, the company further stated.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News