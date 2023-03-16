Thursday, March 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

The company stated: "Google will continue to replace devices under the existing process until September 15, 2023. Don't hesitate to get in touch with your distributor/reseller to submit a replacement request on your behalf."

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: March 16, 2023 10:31 IST
Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'
Image Source : GOOGLE Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

Google has announced it will no longer sell its eye-wearable device, ' Glass Enterprise Edition. The tech giant will continue to support the eye-wearable device in the market till September 15, 2023.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Specs, price and more

We also witnessed that the Google page with Glass Enterprise details was not available when we tried searching about it.

Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition' - India Tv
Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'
Google, tech news, Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition' - India Tv
Google 'Glass Enterprise Edition' website is not responding
  

On a support page the company said, "After September 15, 2023, you will continue to be able to use the Glass Enterprise Edition device and existing software. No software updates from Google are planned."

Also, the pre-installed 'Meet on Glass' app will not receive any further support from the company after September 15 and the application will stop responding after September 15 itself.

ALSO READ: iQOO Z7 5G is all set to launch In India on March 21: Expected design and features

The company stated: "Google will continue to replace devices under the existing process until September 15, 2023. Don't hesitate to get in touch with your distributor/reseller to submit a replacement request on your behalf."

Related Stories
Why is rising popularity of ChatGPT is putting pressure on Google?

Why is rising popularity of ChatGPT is putting pressure on Google?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Google fixes 5G bug with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 update for Pixel devices

Google fixes 5G bug with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 update for Pixel devices

Google Messages may soon let users make own profiles

Google Messages may soon let users make own profiles

Google Search enables car dealerships to show vehicle inventory in US

Google Search enables car dealerships to show vehicle inventory in US

'Feels like slap in the face': Sacked Google techie whose mother died of cancer

'Feels like slap in the face': Sacked Google techie whose mother died of cancer

Google Meet update: Now users can share access to presented content during meetings

Google Meet update: Now users can share access to presented content during meetings

Sundar Pichai announces salary cut for senior roles at Google

Sundar Pichai announces salary cut for senior roles at Google

Google Chrome to let users translate text within images

Google Chrome to let users translate text within images

Google to launch ChatGPT competitor soon: All what to expect

Google to launch ChatGPT competitor soon: All what to expect

Google Search to blur explicit images by default

Google Search to blur explicit images by default

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

From ELIZA to SimSimi: Here is a look at chronological overview of AI chatbots before ChatGPT and Ba

From ELIZA to SimSimi: Here is a look at chronological overview of AI chatbots before ChatGPT and Ba

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4: Know-why?

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4: Know-why?

Google 'Chat' to be calling as RCS on Messages app

Google 'Chat' to be calling as RCS on Messages app

Google lays off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots: Know-why?

Google lays off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots: Know-why?

Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling

Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling

Google started laying off employees in China: Know more

Google started laying off employees in China: Know more

Google I/O 2023 event to take place on May 10: What to expect?

Google I/O 2023 event to take place on May 10: What to expect?

Google Pixel 7a expected to feature 8GB RAM, 64MP telephoto camera: Know more

Google Pixel 7a expected to feature 8GB RAM, 64MP telephoto camera: Know more

Google lets the beta users to reorder devices in Home app

Google lets the beta users to reorder devices in Home app

The first Google Glass was introduced with much fanfare in 2014. At $1,500, it had promised a new, bold era for information.

ALSO READ: JioPlus Postpaid Family Plans launched from Rs 399 onwards

People have realised that smart glass was not ready to be part of normal lives as there were many safety and health concerns. The built-in camera has raised privacy concerns too.

Later, in 2019, Google further launched the second edition of its eye-wearable device 'Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2', with an improved camera, USB-C type port and safety frames.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News