Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

Google has announced it will no longer sell its eye-wearable device, ' Glass Enterprise Edition. The tech giant will continue to support the eye-wearable device in the market till September 15, 2023.

We also witnessed that the Google page with Glass Enterprise details was not available when we tried searching about it.

On a support page the company said, "After September 15, 2023, you will continue to be able to use the Glass Enterprise Edition device and existing software. No software updates from Google are planned."

Also, the pre-installed 'Meet on Glass' app will not receive any further support from the company after September 15 and the application will stop responding after September 15 itself.

The company stated: "Google will continue to replace devices under the existing process until September 15, 2023. Don't hesitate to get in touch with your distributor/reseller to submit a replacement request on your behalf."

The first Google Glass was introduced with much fanfare in 2014. At $1,500, it had promised a new, bold era for information.

People have realised that smart glass was not ready to be part of normal lives as there were many safety and health concerns. The built-in camera has raised privacy concerns too.

Later, in 2019, Google further launched the second edition of its eye-wearable device 'Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2', with an improved camera, USB-C type port and safety frames.

