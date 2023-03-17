Friday, March 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apps
  5. YouTube TV hikes price of its services to $72.99 per month

YouTube TV hikes price of its services to $72.99 per month

YouTube TV is raising its monthly subscription fee from $64.99 to $72.99 due to increasing content costs while lowering the price of its 4K Plus add-on. This marks the service's first price increase in three years.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2023 17:16 IST
YouTube
Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube

YouTube has announced a price increase for its TV subscription service citing the increase in content costs as the reason behind the decision.

YouTube TV announced via a tweet that the monthly cost for new subscribers will be revised from $64.99 to $72.99 starting from March 16, whereas existing members will experience the change from April 18.

India Tv - YouTube

Image Source : FREEPIKYouTube

ALSO READ: JioPlus Postpaid Family Plans launched from Rs 399 onwards

Due to the increase in content prices and the ongoing investment in service quality, the company took to Twitter on Thursday to declare the change. In their announcement, they stated that the monthly subscription fee will increase from $64.99 to $72.99 after three years, in order to offer customers the best TV service possible.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

In addition, the business said that it is dropping the cost of its 4K Plus add-on from $19.99 per month to $9.99 per month.

India Tv - YouTube

Image Source : PIXABAYYouTube
Related Stories
YouTuber, BMW owner making reels in South Delhi, booked for rash driving

YouTuber, BMW owner making reels in South Delhi, booked for rash driving

YouTube to launch 'Add to Queue' feature for Android and iOS

YouTube to launch 'Add to Queue' feature for Android and iOS

YouTube Music to let users create custom radio: Know more

YouTube Music to let users create custom radio: Know more

Why is Google removing thousands of YouTube channels?

Why is Google removing thousands of YouTube channels?

YouTube is planning to acquire rights for NFL Sunday Ticket: Know-why?

YouTube is planning to acquire rights for NFL Sunday Ticket: Know-why?

Youtuber Armaan Malik marries for third time. See viral video of his two pregnant wives fighting

Youtuber Armaan Malik marries for third time. See viral video of his two pregnant wives fighting

Here are the top 5 ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome that would boost your productivity

Here are the top 5 ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome that would boost your productivity

Velocity launches Lexi- India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot

Velocity launches Lexi- India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

YouTube launches 'Creator Music' to monetise licensed music: All you need to know

YouTube launches 'Creator Music' to monetise licensed music: All you need to know

OpenAI's Turbo model now available in US for $20 monthly subscription

OpenAI's Turbo model now available in US for $20 monthly subscription

Is Elon Musk against the Artificial Intelligence, as he calls it to be the biggest risks for future?

Is Elon Musk against the Artificial Intelligence, as he calls it to be the biggest risks for future?

Who is Neal Mohan - new YouTube CEO

Who is Neal Mohan - new YouTube CEO

Makeup expert Ali Andreea says these lipstick shades

Makeup expert Ali Andreea says these lipstick shades "add years", look unflattering

OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

YouTube starts testing new tools for podcasts: Know how it works

YouTube starts testing new tools for podcasts: Know how it works

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

YouTube Music now allows users to create customized radio playlists for Android, iOS

YouTube Music now allows users to create customized radio playlists for Android, iOS

PlayStation State of Play to live broadcast tonight- Where to watch?

PlayStation State of Play to live broadcast tonight- Where to watch?

Meta brings AI chatbot with own large language model for researchers

Meta brings AI chatbot with own large language model for researchers

ChatGPT taking over human jobs, companies replacing human employees

ChatGPT taking over human jobs, companies replacing human employees

Beware of the new threat for mobile gamers, lead by ChatGPT

Beware of the new threat for mobile gamers, lead by ChatGPT

YouTube English Help forum disables new comments and posts: Know the reason

YouTube English Help forum disables new comments and posts: Know the reason

Microsoft unveils Kosmos-1,a new AI model to race up with ChatGPT

Microsoft unveils Kosmos-1,a new AI model to race up with ChatGPT

ChatGPT was made to sit for UPSC exam - here's what happened next

ChatGPT was made to sit for UPSC exam - here's what happened next

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

ChatGPT surpasses Facebook and WhatsApp: Know-how?

ChatGPT surpasses Facebook and WhatsApp: Know-how?

Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service gets ChatGPT for preview: Know everything

Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service gets ChatGPT for preview: Know everything

Apple Watch gets ChatGPT for directly communication via AI chatbot

Apple Watch gets ChatGPT for directly communication via AI chatbot

Gurugram: Youtuber Zorawar Singh Kalsi arrested for splashing fake currency notes from moving car

Gurugram: Youtuber Zorawar Singh Kalsi arrested for splashing fake currency notes from moving car

Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' scheduled for May, focusing on AI

Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' scheduled for May, focusing on AI

How to increase social media followers with ChatGPT?

How to increase social media followers with ChatGPT?

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

ChatGPT Plus subscription now in India: Know the price and other details

ChatGPT Plus subscription now in India: Know the price and other details

This marks the first price increase for YouTube TV in three years, with the service initially launching at $35 per month in 2017, and then increasing to $64.99 per month in July 2020.

ALSO READ: USHA SI Techne Direct 1000 garment steamer under Rs 4,000: 10-pointer review

The business stated that while they are committed to providing a quality TV streaming service, they are aware that certain consumers may find the increased fee to be unaffordable. The business noted that while they do hope that customers will continue to choose YouTube TV as their service of choice, they also want to allow them the freedom to discontinue at any point.

India Tv - YouTube TV hikes price

Image Source : FREEPIKYouTube TV hikes price of its services to .99 per month

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Apps Section

Top News

Related Apps News

Latest News