Nothing Ear (2) launch price leaked ahead of its official launch- March 22

The pricing of the Nothing Ear (2) has leaked online ahead of its March 22 debut in India. Several of the audio product's features have also been leaked online.

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2023 8:00 IST
Nothing Ear (2) India Launch
Nothing Ear (2) India Launch

London-based consumer technology company Nothing is all set to launch the Nothing Ear (2) on March 22nd. The company has shared an image on its official Twitter account confirming the arrival of the successor to Nothing Ear (1).

With the upcoming launch, the price of the Nothing Ear (2) has also leaked online, and it will cost under Rs 10,000. Recent reports suggest that the Nothing Ear (2) will be available in India for Rs 9,999 or Rs 10,999. To recall, the Nothing Ear (1) was available in India for Rs 6,999.

According to leaks from a popular tipster smartprix, the external of the earbuds may have been altered slightly. In addition, the design rendering suggests that the interior of the new earbuds may have minor changes, but the exterior may have shifted due to the new position of the noise-cancelling microphone.

According to the design reveal, it may feature personalised ANC(Active Noise Cancellation), allowing the user to adjust the level of noise cancellation as per their preference.

According to the leaks Nothing Ear 2 earbuds would be  289 x 215 x 235 mm in size. 

Additionally, the Nothing Ear 2 is said to offer dual connectivity. One will be able to connect to two devices and switch between them easily. These earbuds are expected to be replaceable. It is claimed that the Nothing Ear 2 will have a 570mAh battery with 1.5 hours of charging time. Moreover, it will also support Advanced EQ with custom settings and the Find earbuds feature.

