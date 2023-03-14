Tuesday, March 14, 2023
     
WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp Update: The new feature will help the users to better identify group members by showing the profile icons and make it easier to recognise the sender of the message in group conversations.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 14, 2023 13:12 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform is rolling out a new feature for Android beta testers, which will display the profile icons (round shaped) within the group chats. The feature was earlier witnessed in the desktop version of the instant messaging platform. 

ALSO READ: How to make your Instagram Reels viral?

Users will have to open a group chat to know if the feature is available for their WhatsApp account, WABetaInfo reports.

The new feature will help the users to better identify group members by showing the profile icons and make it easier to recognise the sender of the message in group conversations.

ALSO READ: Google lets the beta users reorder devices in the Home app

 

The feature will be useful for group members who share similar names or do not have profile pictures.

The default empty profile photo appears if a profile photo is unavailable or hidden due to privacy settings and it is highlighted using the same colour as the contact name.

The new feature is available for some beta testers at the time of writing and could be used after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android on the Play Store, and it is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

ALSO, READ Samsung to launch next-gen Galaxy SmartTag: Know everything

 

Earlier this month (March), it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will allow users to report status updates.

Inputs from IANS

