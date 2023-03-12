Sunday, March 12, 2023
     
Samsung to launch next-gen Galaxy SmartTag: Know everything

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones in the same event. The foldable devices will stand under the Galaxy Z series- the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Updated on: March 12, 2023 12:01 IST
Samsung, tech news
Image Source : INDIA TV Samsung Smart Tag

Samsung is set to launch its  next-generation Galaxy SmartTag later this year. The tech giant's first object tracker called the Galaxy SmartTag, was first officially released in 2021.

According to SamMobile, the tech giant has not yet released an updated version of the device in the last  two years since it was first introduced globally.

However, Samsung will likely launch the second-generation Galaxy SmartTag lineup in the third quarter of 2023.

The upcoming object tracker is expected to come with an improved wireless range, beeper volume and enhanced security measures to prevent unauthorized tracking.

ALSO READ: Microsoft to launch GPT-4 by next week with AI videos: Know-more

Samsung will likely unveil its new Galaxy SmartTag along with its next-generation wearable devices- the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Buds 3.

Furthermore, the company is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones in the same event. The foldable devices will stand under the Galaxy Z series- expectedly will be named as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

ALSO READ: 5 best smartphones which were launched in MWC 2023

The tech giant launched the current Galaxy SmartTag in 2021 at $29.99, which is around INR 2,460. The SmartTag could be attached to valuables like keys, bags or pet collars and makes those items trackable via a mobile application.

Inputs from IANS

 

