Microsoft to launch GPT-4 by next week with AI videos: Know-more

ChatGPT and other GPT-3.5-powered technologies are limited to text-based responses at the present. But, Braun's comments have implied that this may change with the release of the latest GPT-4, by next week.

Image Source : PIXABAY Microsoft

Microsoft is planning to release GPT-4 by next week, which will have the ability to create AI-generated videos from simple text prompts.

Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Germany- Andreas Braun has recently confirmed that the GPT-4 will be unveiled by next week at an event which will be called as the AI in Focus- Digital Kickoff, the Windows Central reported.

In the quote, Andreas Braun further stated: "We will introduce GPT-4 next week, where we have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities - for example, videos.”

The IANS further reported that GPT-4 is the next iteration of OpenAI's Large Language Model (LLM), and it has to be significantly more powerful than GPT-3.5, which is powered by the current version of ChatGPT.

The multimodal models of the LLM could pave the way for video production and other types of content, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users, as ChatGPT's integration into Bing has helped the company grow its usage within a month like never before.

Its rival Google Search engine has more than 1 billion daily active users. Roughly one-third of the daily Bing preview users are using AI chat on daily purpose.

Inputs from IANS

