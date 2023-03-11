Microsoft to launch GPT-4 by next week with AI videos: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Microsoft

Microsoft is planning to release GPT-4 by next week, which will have the ability to create AI-generated videos from simple text prompts.

Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Germany- Andreas Braun has recently confirmed that the GPT-4 will be unveiled by next week at an event which will be called as the AI in Focus- Digital Kickoff, the Windows Central reported.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 13 Pro goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and specifications

In the quote, Andreas Braun further stated: "We will introduce GPT-4 next week, where we have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities - for example, videos.”

The IANS further reported that GPT-4 is the next iteration of OpenAI's Large Language Model (LLM), and it has to be significantly more powerful than GPT-3.5, which is powered by the current version of ChatGPT.

ALSO READ: Google I/O 2023 event to take place on May 10: What to expect?

ChatGPT and other GPT-3.5-powered technologies are limited to text-based responses at the present. But, Braun's comments have implied that this may change with the release of the latest GPT-4, by next week.

The multimodal models of the LLM could pave the way for video production and other types of content, according to the report.

ALSO READ: Apple Watch gets ChatGPT for directly communication via AI chatbot

Meanwhile, the AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users, as ChatGPT's integration into Bing has helped the company grow its usage within a month like never before.

Its rival Google Search engine has more than 1 billion daily active users. Roughly one-third of the daily Bing preview users are using AI chat on daily purpose.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News