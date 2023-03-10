Apple Watch gets ChatGPT for directly communication via AI chatbot

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch

WatchGPT, an app designed for Apple Watch users, grants access to ChatGPT, the AI-fueled chatbot from OpenAI. Users can interact with ChatGPT directly from their watch screen and share their WatchGPT responses through text, email, and social media. WatchGPT is available in English, Dutch, French, and Spanish languages on the App Store for $3.99 (approximately Rs. 328). The developer has announced upcoming updates to the app, including the option to use one's own API key, access history, and the default ability to follow vocal input.

Additionally, Apple has made significant advancements in blood glucose monitoring technology for upcoming Apple Watch models. The technology relies on optical absorption spectroscopy combined with a specialized chip called silicon photonics, which emits light at predetermined wavelengths, eliminating the need for a needle to collect a blood sample. The integration of this technology into the Apple Watch will make it a more adaptable and valuable device for users who need frequent tracking of their health metrics.

FAQ

Q2. What is ChatGPT?

A1. ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI that can understand and respond to natural language queries and conversations.

Q2. How can I use ChatGPT?

A2. You can use ChatGPT by typing your questions or messages into the chat box and pressing enter. ChatGPT will then generate a response based on its training and understanding of natural language. Now using the watchGPT app you can use it on your watch surface also.

