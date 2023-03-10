Xiaomi 13 Pro goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and specifications

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi has recently expanded its flagship series in India with the release of Xiaomi 13 Pro. The device arrives with features like a massive battery, Qualcomm flagship chipset, and more. At the time of launch, the company revealed that the handset will be available for sale from March 10, and finally it's up for grabs in India. The phone is now available for regular sale via the official Xiaomi India website, Amazon, Mi Homes, and Mi Retail Partners. Additionally, Xiaomi has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer some impressive deals and discounts.

Price

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is available at Rs 79,999 via Amazon, Flipkart, the Official website, and authorized retail stores. To make the deal sweeter for the buyer the company is offering a discount of Rs 10,000 for ICICI cardholders.

With the discount, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be offered for an effective price of Rs 69,999. Additionally, the business is providing non-Xiaomi or non-Redmi customers with an exchange bonus worth Rs 8,000. The company will add Rs 12,000 to the value of your phone as an exchange bonus if it is a Xiaomi or Redmi model.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Features And Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro flaunts a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1B colours, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. The display also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which makes it scratch-resistant.

The handset draws power from a Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset based on 4nm technology. It also features an octa-core CPU and Adreno 740 GPU, which provide excellent performance.

Camera

The Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts an impressive triple camera setup at the back. It features a 50.3 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP telephoto sensor, and a 50 MP ultrawide sensor. The camera system comes with Leica lenses, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, and supports up to 8K video recording at 24fps (HDR). The front camera offers a 32 MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by a 4820mAh battery, which is non-removable. The device supports 120W wired charging, PD3.0, and QC4, which can fully charge the device in just 19 minutes. It also supports 50W wireless charging, which can fully charge the device in 36 minutes. Additionally, the device has 10W reverse wireless charging capabilities.

FAQs

Q1. Is the Xiaomi 13 Pro waterproof?

A1. Yes, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has an IP68 rating, which means it is both dust and water-resistant. This makes it durable and able to withstand everyday wear and tear.

Q2. What is the resolution of the Xiaomi 13 Pro display?

A2. The Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. Additionally, it supports up to 1B colors, has a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, making it scratch-resistant.

