Google lets the beta users to reorder devices in Home app

Google has been rolling out a new feature in its Home application for users in its latest beta programme, which will enable the user to reorder the devices as per their requirements.

The Google Home team promised in December (2022) that it was "actively working on the ability to reorder your Favourites look out for that in the first half of next year," 9To5Google reports.

The Beta users will able to see a "Reorder" button at the bottom of the Favourites tab now, while "Add" appears to have been renamed to "Edit".

It is still unclear if the new feature will be released to more users anytime soon or not.

In January 2023, it was further reported that the tech giant had started to roll out the full TV controls on its Google Home application.

These controls include:

Volume up/down

Un/mute

Power on/off

Play

Pause

Channel

A source list

Earlier, the controls were only available on the Nest Hub.

Inputs from IANS

