Sunday, March 12, 2023
     
WhatsApp Update: New feature 'approve new participants' rolled out for beta testers

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature called "silence unknown callers" which will enable the user to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: March 12, 2023 0:04 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned platform, has reportedly started rolling out a new "approve new participants" feature. The feature is available for beta testers for Android and iOS, in group settings.

ALSO READ iQOO Z7 5G officially confirmed to launch in India on March 21: What to expect?

 

With the new feature, the group administrators will let the beta tester to manage how the approval of new members will work in their groups, as per the WABetaInfo report.

In particular, when the option is enabled on the app, anyone who is trying to join the  group will be subjected to get the approval by an administrator.

Furthermore, the report states that the feature could offer more control over who joins the group -- by toggling the approve new participants option, group admins will now be able to approve or reject new participants when they join the group, even if they have used a group invite link,  reported.

ALSO READ: Apple Watch gets ChatGPT for directly communication via AI chatbot

 

In addition, this new feature could also let the admin limit the large number of requests they receive from people who want to join a subgroup of their community.

This feature will roll out to even more beta testers over the coming weeks, the report stated.

It has been further reported that WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature called "silence unknown callers" which will enable the user to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre.

At present, the new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android, by the time of writing.

Inputs from IANS

 

 

Latest News