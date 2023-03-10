Friday, March 10, 2023
     
iQOO Z7 5G officially confirmed to launch in India on March 21: What to expect?

The iQOO Z7 5G is set to launch in the Indian market on March 21, 2023, with a price tag under Rs 20,000. The phone will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging tech.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2023 19:15 IST
iQOO Z7 5G
Image Source : IQOO iQOO Z7 5G officially confirmed to launch in India on March 21; here’s what to expect

The Indian smartphone market is set to witness another mid-range smartphone launch as iQOO Z7 5G is confirmed to hit the market on March 21, 2023. The company claims that the device is aimed at Gen-Z and will come packed with features. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and will run on Funtouch OS 13.

ALSO READ: Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

 

iQOO India CEO, Nipun Marya in an interview has revealed that the phone will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, a dual camera setup at the back, and will be equipped with a waterdrop notch on the display. The phone will have an ultra-bright AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification. 

ALSO READ: Google I/O 2023 event to take place on May 10: What to expect?

 

It is expected to have at least 90Hz refresh rate support and 1200 Hz instant touch sampling rate support. The device will have a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging tech, which will reportedly take 25 minutes to charge the battery from 1 per cent to 50 per cent.

ALSO READ: Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service gets ChatGPT for preview: Know everything

 

The iQOO Z7 will be priced under INR 20,000, and will likely be available for purchase via Amazon. This is a step up from the previous version, iQOO Z6, which was launched in the same segment and sold for INR 15,499. The new 5G phone will be available in a blue gradient finish. The iQOO Z7 is "exclusively designed for the Indian market," and will compete with mid-range devices from other brands like Realme, Redmi, and POCO.

The iQOO Z7 launch event will start at 12:00 PM on March 21 and will be live-streamed via iQOO’s YouTube channel. The company’s plan for India includes “aggressive shipping” in order to meet the needs of customers in the country.

FAQs 

Q1. When is the iQOO Z7 5G launching in India and what is its price?

A1. The iQOO Z7 5G is set to launch in the Indian market on March 21, 2023, with a price tag under INR 20,000.

Q2. What are the key features of the iQOO Z7 5G?

A2. The iQOO Z7 5G will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging technology.

 

