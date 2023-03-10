Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT AZURE Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service gets ChatGPT for preview: Know everything

Microsoft has announced that the OpenAI's ChatGPT is available in Azure OpenAI service for preview now.

With the new ChatGPT in preview, the platform in Azure OpenAI service, and the developers could integrate the custom artificial intelligence (AI)- which is powered by experiences which are directly into their own applications, said Microsoft in a blog post (March 9).

ALSO READ: Microsoft Bing AI's chat limits go up to 120 per day

"Cognitive services can be combined with Azure OpenAI to create compelling use cases for enterprises", the blog further states.

IANS reported that the customers could access the ChatGPT preview at $0.002/1k tokens and billing for all the ChatGPT usage which will start from March 13 onwards.

ALSO READ: Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

At present, more than 1,000 customers are applying the most advanced AI models with Azure OpenAI service- including DALL-E 2, GPT-3.5, Codex, and other large language models backed by the unique supercomputing and enterprise capabilities of Azure.

ALSO READ: 5 smartphones which can fully charge the device within 25-minutes

The company reported, "We're already seeing the impact AI can have on people and companies, helping improve productivity, amplify creativity, and augment everyday tasks."

In January 2023, the tech giant announced the general availability of the Azure OpenAI service, which enables enterprises to power their application with large-scale AI.

With this announcement, the company has said that it will add ChatGPT to its cloud-based service soon.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News