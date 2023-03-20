Monday, March 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Does F5 make your computer run faster? Here is the answer

Does F5 make your computer run faster? Here is the answer

Many of us also have the habit of refreshing the computer/laptop as soon as we turn it on- or press the F5 button. Everyone thinks that refreshing the computer will end the hanging problem. But, let us tell you that this is not completely true and the reason behind this is something else.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: March 20, 2023 19:28 IST
F5 Key
Image Source : FREEPIK F5 Key

Does the F5 key make your computer run faster? If you are using a laptop or desktop, then at some point you must have faced a problem with the computer slowing down or hanging. At such point, 99 per cent of people start refreshing it directly, without trying to find the main cause of the lag. 

Many of us also have the habit of refreshing the computer/laptop as soon as we turn it on- or press the F5 button. Everyone thinks that refreshing the computer will end the hanging problem. But, let us tell you that this is not completely true and the reason behind this is something else.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

Many of us believe that refreshing your computer or laptop system repeatedly will speed up the system and will free up the RAM- but let me tell you that this is completely wrong!

It's just an illusion which makes us believe that pressing the F5 button repeatedly will clear the RAM space and will speed up the system as well.

ALSO READ: Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

As per the recent information, whenever you refresh your device- laptop or desktop, it will not increase the speed of the system, but it will show the new information along with the changes made in that folder on the desktop/laptop. 

In simple language, if you change the name of a folder, then it will start showing as soon as you press the F5 key.

ALSO READ: What is 'Ton' in an air conditioner? Everything you need to know

Related Stories
Samsung to launch Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G with shocking price tag

Samsung to launch Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G with shocking price tag

Moto Edge 40 Pro: Latest render leaked ahead of launch

Moto Edge 40 Pro: Latest render leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched with Exynos 1330 and 6,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched with Exynos 1330 and 6,000mAh Battery

iQOO Z7 5G all set to launch In India on March 21: Expected design and features

iQOO Z7 5G all set to launch In India on March 21: Expected design and features

Google lets the beta users to reorder devices in Home app

Google lets the beta users to reorder devices in Home app

How to make viral Instagram Reels?

How to make viral Instagram Reels?

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

Samsung layoff: 3% of employees at the US chip subsidiary lost their job

Samsung layoff: 3% of employees at the US chip subsidiary lost their job

HP Chromebook 15.6 launched for students at Rs 28,999

HP Chromebook 15.6 launched for students at Rs 28,999

Instagram Update: New feature to let users access the recently shared Reels

Instagram Update: New feature to let users access the recently shared Reels

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

India now has 600 mn open Internet users: Report

India now has 600 mn open Internet users: Report

Portronics launches My Buddy K6- portable metallic laptop stand with 360 degree rotating base

Portronics launches My Buddy K6- portable metallic laptop stand with 360 degree rotating base

Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' scheduled for May, focusing on AI

Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' scheduled for May, focusing on AI

Meta to layoff another 10,000 employees: Will India be safe?

Meta to layoff another 10,000 employees: Will India be safe?

Microsoft Outlook app to add multi-factor authentication capabilities: Know the benefits

Microsoft Outlook app to add multi-factor authentication capabilities: Know the benefits

JioPlus Postpaid Family Plans launched from Rs 399 onwards

JioPlus Postpaid Family Plans launched from Rs 399 onwards

Google Pixel Fold, 7a launch dates and prices reportedly leaked

Google Pixel Fold, 7a launch dates and prices reportedly leaked

Microsoft Teams added a 3D avatar, to go official in May: Know-more

Microsoft Teams added a 3D avatar, to go official in May: Know-more

Xiaomi Pad 6 spotted on 3C certification with 67W fast charging ahead of the official launch

Xiaomi Pad 6 spotted on 3C certification with 67W fast charging ahead of the official launch

Now you can find out your height from iPhone camera, instead of a measuring tape: Follow these steps

Now you can find out your height from iPhone camera, instead of a measuring tape: Follow these steps

How to increase social media followers with ChatGPT?

How to increase social media followers with ChatGPT?

Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

Foxconn to build AirPods factory in India with $200 million investment

Foxconn to build AirPods factory in India with $200 million investment

WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

Firefox's anti-tracking protection now on Android: Know how it works

Firefox's anti-tracking protection now on Android: Know how it works

iOS users can bookmark their tweet now: Know-how

iOS users can bookmark their tweet now: Know-how

Airtel brings a new introductory ‘Unlimited data’ offer for its 5G customers

Airtel brings a new introductory ‘Unlimited data’ offer for its 5G customers

ChatGPT Plus subscription now in India: Know the price and other details

ChatGPT Plus subscription now in India: Know the price and other details

Google issues urgent warning of 18 critical bugs found in mass-level Android phones

Google issues urgent warning of 18 critical bugs found in mass-level Android phones

WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

Is your job at risk? You are scared of being replaced of AI? Check the list

Is your job at risk? You are scared of being replaced of AI? Check the list

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

YouTube TV hikes price of its services to $72.99 per month

YouTube TV hikes price of its services to $72.99 per month

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip with AI-enhanced experience

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip with AI-enhanced experience

iQOO Z7 set to launch at an effective price of Rs 17,499: All you need to know

iQOO Z7 set to launch at an effective price of Rs 17,499: All you need to know

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

Cybercriminals used 3 new tactics for phishing users in January 2023

Cybercriminals used 3 new tactics for phishing users in January 2023

WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

Nothing Ear (2) launch price leaked ahead of its official launch- March 22

Nothing Ear (2) launch price leaked ahead of its official launch- March 22

Twitter to discontinue SMS-based 2FA: How to keep your account secure?

Twitter to discontinue SMS-based 2FA: How to keep your account secure?

YouTube users will see the song credits while playing their favorite music

YouTube users will see the song credits while playing their favorite music

Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Why is Snapchat 'the best' platform for Indian users? Read to know

Why is Snapchat 'the best' platform for Indian users? Read to know

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

What is 'Ton' in an air conditioner? Everything you need to know

What is 'Ton' in an air conditioner? Everything you need to know

The real role of F5

If the folders on the desktop are not arranged properly, then pressing the F5 button will refresh all the folders and arrange them in a line. Similarly, if you have created a shortcut and it is not visible to you on your laptop/desktop, then you will see it as soon as you refresh.

Let us tell you that the F5 key present in the keyboard only reloads the open page on your desktop or laptop screen. 

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Great photography and gaming capabilities

Whenever the page is reloaded, people do believe that the system is refreshing and RAM will be freed and the system will work flawlessly again. But if there is a problem with your device, like hanging or slowing of the speed in your system, then you can restart your device to free up the RAM and system space. Remember, restarting helps you to work the device flawlessly, and free up the RAM.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News