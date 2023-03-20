Does F5 make your computer run faster? Here is the answer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK F5 Key

Does the F5 key make your computer run faster? If you are using a laptop or desktop, then at some point you must have faced a problem with the computer slowing down or hanging. At such point, 99 per cent of people start refreshing it directly, without trying to find the main cause of the lag.

Many of us also have the habit of refreshing the computer/laptop as soon as we turn it on- or press the F5 button. Everyone thinks that refreshing the computer will end the hanging problem. But, let us tell you that this is not completely true and the reason behind this is something else.

Many of us believe that refreshing your computer or laptop system repeatedly will speed up the system and will free up the RAM- but let me tell you that this is completely wrong!

It's just an illusion which makes us believe that pressing the F5 button repeatedly will clear the RAM space and will speed up the system as well.

As per the recent information, whenever you refresh your device- laptop or desktop, it will not increase the speed of the system, but it will show the new information along with the changes made in that folder on the desktop/laptop.

In simple language, if you change the name of a folder, then it will start showing as soon as you press the F5 key.

The real role of F5

If the folders on the desktop are not arranged properly, then pressing the F5 button will refresh all the folders and arrange them in a line. Similarly, if you have created a shortcut and it is not visible to you on your laptop/desktop, then you will see it as soon as you refresh.

Let us tell you that the F5 key present in the keyboard only reloads the open page on your desktop or laptop screen.

Whenever the page is reloaded, people do believe that the system is refreshing and RAM will be freed and the system will work flawlessly again. But if there is a problem with your device, like hanging or slowing of the speed in your system, then you can restart your device to free up the RAM and system space. Remember, restarting helps you to work the device flawlessly, and free up the RAM.

