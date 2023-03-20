Monday, March 20, 2023
     
What is 'Ton' in an air conditioner? Everything you need to know

Let me tell you that 1 ton is equal to 1000 kg, but there is nothing which weighs equal to 1000 kg. Now, it is more important to know why it is necessary to know that before buying an AC, and why it matters whether the AC should be around 1 ton or 2 tons. Let me tell you about this in detail.

Saumya Nigam
The summer season has come and people will be using AC and coolers to get relief from the heat. Over a period of time, the number of AC users has increased rapidly in the past few years. And if you are someone who is willing to upgrade from cooler to AC this year, then here are a few things you must know about air conditioners, before you invest in them. 

You all must have heard about the term ‘Ton’ for air conditioners. Even before purchasing, people tend to discuss the room size and the AC should be 1 ton, 1.5 ton, 2 ton and more. But do you know what it means in AC and what role it plays?

Meaning of ‘ton’ in AC

The word ton in AC refers to the capacity of cooling the device will deliver. It will be compatible with the requirement as per the room size- if it is a master bedroom, normal bedroom, hall or drawing room. 

Generally, you can understand it in such a way that the more tonnage the AC has, the quicker it will cool the larger area. The matter of tones in AC is completely related to cooling.

1 ton of AC means that the air conditioner is capable of giving 1 ton of ice cooling for the room. So, whenever someone is willing to buy an AC, one pays special attention to the ton of the ac, which could cool the room easily. If the size of the room for which you are taking AC is large, then you should buy AC with more tonnage and if it is small then you should take AC with less tonnage.

Understand the need for tones in AC according to the size of the room:

  1. If your room size is up to 150 square feet, then 1 Ton AC will be sufficient for cooling
  2. If the room size is 150 sq ft to 250 sq ft then you should buy 1.5 Ton AC
  3. If the room size is around 250 sq ft to 400 sq ft, then 2 Ton AC will suffice
  4. If the room size is around 400 to 600 square feet, then you will need 3-ton AC to cool it

