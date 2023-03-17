Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip with AI-enhanced experience

Qualcomm has unveiled a new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset for the mobile platform. The chipset offers an AI-enhanced experience with high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 provides an exceptional CPU and GPU performance which fuels swift, dynamic low-light photography, nonstop gaming and 4K HDR videography, the company states.

Christopher Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets at Qualcomm Technologies said in a statement: "Today's launch of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 illustrates our ability to bring some of the most in-demand flagship features to our Snapdragon-7 series -- making them accessible to more people."

The latest Snapdragon chipset has been designed for high performance in a range of areas, including gaming, photography, audio, and more.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 features an 18-bit Triple ISP, enabling the users to capture in mega low light mode to snap 30 images and merge the best parts into one shot for brighter, clearer, more colourful photos after dark.

It further supports up to 200MP photo capture and HDR video capture with triple exposure from two cameras simultaneously, Qualcomm said.

Moreover, supported by select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Auto Variable Rate Shading (VRS), the new chipset optimises power and performance by rendering content in focus at full resolution and the scene s background at a lower resolution.

The integrated Qualcomm AI Engine, which has over 2x improved AI performance with 40 per cent better performance per Watt than its predecessor, offers AI-enhanced experiences for utmost simplicity, the company mentioned.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 enables AI Super Resolution to intelligently upscale game scenes or photos for superior visual quality from a low-resolution image (1080p to 4K).

