Thursday, March 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

In February 2023, it was reported that the messaging platform has rolled out a sticker maker tool for iOS devices, which will enable users to convert images into stickers.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 16, 2023 11:45 IST
wHATSAPP, whatsapp ios, tech news, technology
Image Source : APPLE WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform is rolling out the 'Text detection' feature for iOS devices widely. The new feature will enable the users to extract text right out of an image.

The instant messaging platform is rolling out this new feature for all iOS users and they can instal the same from the App Store available on Apple devices. The latest WhatsApp update number for iOS is 23.5.77, WABetaInfo reports.

ALSO READ: JioPlus Postpaid Family Plans launched from Rs 399 onwards

How will the feature work?

When users will open an image which has text on it, then WhatsApp will show a new button which will allow them to copy the text from the image.

For privacy reasons, this new feature will not be compatible with the disappearing images which could be only viewed once.

ALSO READ: Samsung to launch Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G with a shocking price tag

In February 2023, it was reported that the messaging platform has rolled out a sticker maker tool for iOS devices, which will enable users to convert images into stickers.

Related Stories
WhatsApp Update: Users could share images in original quality

WhatsApp Update: Users could share images in original quality

How to use different languages on WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks

How to use different languages on WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks

How to download special Valentine's Day stickers on WhatsApp?

How to download special Valentine's Day stickers on WhatsApp?

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

How to send high-quality photos on WhatsApp? Step by step guide

How to send high-quality photos on WhatsApp? Step by step guide

How to send 100 photos and videos in single go on WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks

How to send 100 photos and videos in single go on WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks

WhatsApp's recent update allows iOS users to multitask during calls without video pausing

WhatsApp's recent update allows iOS users to multitask during calls without video pausing

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

LIC WhatsApp service registration: Here’s how users can check policy status, premium due details on

LIC WhatsApp service registration: Here’s how users can check policy status, premium due details on

WhatsApp Update: Users will be able to share high quality photos on iOS beta

WhatsApp Update: Users will be able to share high quality photos on iOS beta

How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

WhatsApp will let you save the disappearing messages: Know-how?

WhatsApp will let you save the disappearing messages: Know-how?

WhatsApp Update: Users can soon add newsletters to status

WhatsApp Update: Users can soon add newsletters to status

WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting group expiry date

WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting group expiry date

WhatsApp Update: 21 new emojis released for some beta testers

WhatsApp Update: 21 new emojis released for some beta testers

WhatsApp Update: New feature 'approve new participants' rolled out for beta testers

WhatsApp Update: New feature 'approve new participants' rolled out for beta testers

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

In March (last week), WhatsApp rolled out the 'voice status updates' feature on iOS worldwide, which will let users record a voice note and share it through Status.

ALSO READ: How to increase social media followers with ChatGPT?

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds, and users could forward the voice note from their chats to status.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News