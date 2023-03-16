Follow us on Image Source : APPLE WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform is rolling out the 'Text detection' feature for iOS devices widely. The new feature will enable the users to extract text right out of an image.

The instant messaging platform is rolling out this new feature for all iOS users and they can instal the same from the App Store available on Apple devices. The latest WhatsApp update number for iOS is 23.5.77, WABetaInfo reports.

How will the feature work?

When users will open an image which has text on it, then WhatsApp will show a new button which will allow them to copy the text from the image.

For privacy reasons, this new feature will not be compatible with the disappearing images which could be only viewed once.

In February 2023, it was reported that the messaging platform has rolled out a sticker maker tool for iOS devices, which will enable users to convert images into stickers.

In March (last week), WhatsApp rolled out the 'voice status updates' feature on iOS worldwide, which will let users record a voice note and share it through Status.

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds, and users could forward the voice note from their chats to status.

