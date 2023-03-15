Wednesday, March 15, 2023
     
Samsung to launch Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G with shocking price tag

Samsung's 2023 mid-range phones, the Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy A54 5G, are expected to come with faster processors, improved screens, and better cameras but at a higher price point.

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2023 16:30 IST
Samsung
Image Source : TWITTER@GADGETSDATA Samsung's Upcoming Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G Could Be Priced High in the Mid-Range Segment

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones globally, following the US launch of the Galaxy A14 5G earlier this year. However, leaked pricing suggests that the mid-range devices could be on the higher end of the pricing spectrum. 

According to tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech), the Galaxy A14 5G will be priced at €219 for the 64GB version, which is already available for purchase in India. According to reports, the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G 128GB models will cost €419 and €519, respectively.

Both the Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G boast of new features, including faster processors, improved screens, and better cameras. The Galaxy A34 5G, and A54 5G is said to be available in multiple color variants and will come with the latest versions of Android and One UI.

The Galaxy A34 5G features a 6.6-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with Full HD+ resolution. It has a microSD card slot, a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The phone has a 13MP selfie camera, a 48MP rear camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. It has a 25W fast charger, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Exynos 1380 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a microSD card slot power it. It has a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP front-facing camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP close-up camera. A 5,100mAh battery, 25W fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint reader are all included.

Faq 

1. What is the display specification of the Galaxy A14 5G?
The phone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

2. How many cameras does the Galaxy A14 5G have, and what are their specifications?
The phone has a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP selfie camera, two 2MP depth cameras, and one 2MP macro camera.

 

