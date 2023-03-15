Microsoft Outlook app to add multi-factor authentication capabilities: Know the benefits

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Outlook app to add multi-factor authentication capabilities

Microsoft is reportedly working toward bringing a new tool to accelerate the adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA) for its 365 cloud productivity platform. The company is incorporating MFA capabilities into its Outlook email client.

According to a new Microsoft 365 roadmap, users will be able to complete MFA requests for its 365 apps directly in the Outlook app with the help of a new feature called Authenticator Lite, reports BleepingComputer.

Users can use Authenticator Lite to add an extra layer of security to their Outlook logins for school or work purposes.

Microsoft said, "Authenticator Lite (in Outlook) is a feature that allows your users to complete multi-factor authentication (MFA) for their work or school account using the Outlook app on their iOS or Android device."

Furthermore, the Microsoft 365 MFA requests could currently be completed using the verification codes obtained through an authentication app (Microsoft's Authenticator app or third-party authenticator apps), a security key, text messaging and a phone call.

Once the new Authenticator Lite capabilities are available to Outlook users across the world, then it will be able to complete the authentication requests in it, the report stated.

Microsoft is reportedly developing a new gallery to view for Windows 11 File Explorer, which will enable users to browse photos by date and through a built-in search box.

The new gallery option could be accessed from the right sidebar which is available on the File Explorer- letting the users view all of their photos in one specific place.

Inputs from IANS

