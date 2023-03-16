Firefox's anti-tracking protection now on Android: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FIREFOX Firefox

Mozilla Firefox's Total Cookie Protection (TCP) feature, which helps to protect users from being tracked by trackers has forayed into Android.

The new feature will be enabled by default and will prevent cross-site tracking. Trackers will be unable to collect data about your browsing behaviour for targeted advertising in this manner, TechCrunch reported.

TCP on Android has begun to roll out to users and will be available to all users by the end of next month.

In 2021, TCP was introduced, but it was only available in Firefox's enhanced tracking protection mode (ETP), so users manually selected that security level to prevent cookie-based tracking.

Last year, the company made TCP available and turned on by default in all modes on Firefox for Windows, Mac and Linux, the report said.

Meanwhile, Mozilla has also added 3 new extensions for its Android web browser to enhance the browsing experience of its users.

These extensions will further include hiding the user's email address when signing up for a website, listening to an article and removing tracking elements before sharing a URL.

With the "Firefox Relay" extension, users will be able to hide their real email address to help protect their identity.

The company stated that it plans to extend this feature to all users and more sites later this year.

