Thursday, March 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Firefox's anti-tracking protection now on Android: Know how it works

Firefox's anti-tracking protection now on Android: Know how it works

TCP was introduced, but it was only available in Firefox's enhanced tracking protection mode (ETP), so users manually selected that security level to prevent cookie-based tracking. Last year, the company made TCP available and turned on by default in all modes on Firefox for Windows, Mac and Linux.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: March 16, 2023 20:30 IST
Firefox
Image Source : FIREFOX Firefox

Mozilla Firefox's Total Cookie Protection (TCP) feature, which helps to protect users from being tracked by trackers has forayed into Android. 

The new feature will be enabled by default and will prevent cross-site tracking. Trackers will be unable to collect data about your browsing behaviour for targeted advertising in this manner, TechCrunch reported.

ALSO READ: Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

 

TCP on Android has begun to roll out to users and will be available to all users by the end of next month.

In 2021, TCP was introduced, but it was only available in Firefox's enhanced tracking protection mode (ETP), so users manually selected that security level to prevent cookie-based tracking.

Last year, the company made TCP available and turned on by default in all modes on Firefox for Windows, Mac and Linux, the report said.

ALSO READ: How to increase social media followers with ChatGPT?

 

Meanwhile, Mozilla has also added 3 new extensions for its Android web browser to enhance the browsing experience of its users.

Related Stories
Microsoft to replace Internet Explorer with new browser

Microsoft to replace Internet Explorer with new browser

Phone makers look to emerging markets for growth

Phone makers look to emerging markets for growth

Firefox 78 Nightly build fixes a huge problem: Here's all you need to know

Firefox 78 Nightly build fixes a huge problem: Here's all you need to know

Microsoft Edge surpasses Firefox to take 2nd spot after Chrome

Microsoft Edge surpasses Firefox to take 2nd spot after Chrome

Mozilla bug may let hackers target Firefox for Android browsers

Mozilla bug may let hackers target Firefox for Android browsers

Firefox on Android will soon autofill logins for all apps

Firefox on Android will soon autofill logins for all apps

DuckDuckGo set to launch privacy-focused desktop

DuckDuckGo set to launch privacy-focused desktop

Mozilla introduces offline machine translation tools to make user's life easy

Mozilla introduces offline machine translation tools to make user's life easy

Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox: How to delete history, cookies and cache?

Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox: How to delete history, cookies and cache?

Mozilla challenges Microsoft, Google, Apple for anti-market practices

Mozilla challenges Microsoft, Google, Apple for anti-market practices

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4: Know-why?

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4: Know-why?

Google 'Chat' to be calling as RCS on Messages app

Google 'Chat' to be calling as RCS on Messages app

Google lays off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots: Know-why?

Google lays off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots: Know-why?

Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling

Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling

Google started laying off employees in China: Know more

Google started laying off employees in China: Know more

Google I/O 2023 event to take place on May 10: What to expect?

Google I/O 2023 event to take place on May 10: What to expect?

These extensions will further include hiding the user's email address when signing up for a website, listening to an article and removing tracking elements before sharing a URL.

With the "Firefox Relay" extension, users will be able to hide their real email address to help protect their identity.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Teams added a 3D avatar, to go official in May: Know-more

 

The company stated that it plans to extend this feature to all users and more sites later this year.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News