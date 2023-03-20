YouTube users will see the song credits while playing their favorite music

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK YouTube

YouTube, a video-sharing platform is reportedly rolling out song and album credits to 'YouTube Music'- its streaming service.

With the new feature, users can see the credits for the song and credits when someone is listening to their favourite music, 9To5Google reports.

ALSO, READ WhatsApp Update: Working on a new chat attachment menu for the Android beta

The new updated feature will let the user instantly see the detailed song information, such as who the singer is and who wrote, produced, and composed each track, which has long been a part of many other streaming services like Tidal, which claims it to be the first global music streaming service with hi-def video quality, high fidelity sound, along with curated playlists and original content.

If the feature is enabled in the users' account, they will see a 'View song credits' option when accessing the overflow menu on YouTube Music.

ALSO READ: Nokia C12 budget smartphone now available at Rs. 5,999: Where to buy?

Users will further be able to see data about the music like:

Who the song was performed by

Who wrote the song

Who produced the song

From where the music metadata was sourced, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week (March 2023), the video-sharing platform further announced that US creators can now create podcasts in YouTube Studio and the inclusion of podcasts in the company's Music app is coming soon.

ALSO, READ Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Great photography and gaming capabilities

The platform mentioned that "a podcast show is a playlist, and podcast episodes are videos in that playlist".

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News