Follow us on Image Source : NOKIA.COM Nokia C12 budget smartphone now available at Rs. 5,999: Where to buy?

HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, announced on Monday the launch of its new budget smartphone the 'C12 in India '. The phone is priced at Rs 5,999 and is available online in Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint colours starting March 17.

ALSO READ: YouTube TV hikes price of its services to $72.99 per month

The phone will only be sold on Amazon India. It comes with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage, as well as support for up to 256GB of additional memory.

The Nokia C12, which is available for a limited time at Rs 5,999, comes with a single camera on the back and a robust build quality. The phone comes in a plastic back panel in three colours, which is rare for smartphones in this price range. Two years of regular security updates are included with the smartphone.

ALSO READ: Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Specification of Nokia C12

The Nokia C12 comes packed with a 6.3-inch HD+ display and there is a water drop notch on the front that incorporates a selfie camera. It includes a rear camera of 8 Megapixels with a flashlight and a front camera of 5 Megapixels.

Powered by an advanced octa-core processor, the phone runs on Android 12 (Go edition). Nokia claims that the phone's additional 2GB of virtual RAM will allow users to navigate between their favourite apps more efficiently. A non-removable Li-Po 3000 mAh battery powers the Nokia C12. Accelerometer and proximity sensors are among the sensors. The Nokia C12 also supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer.

ALSO READ: Airtel brings a new introductory ‘Unlimited data’ offer for its 5G customers

Latest Technology News