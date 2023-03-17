Nokia C12 budget smartphone now available at Rs. 5,999: Where to buy?

Friday, March 17, 2023
     
Nokia has launched its new budget smartphone, the Nokia C12, which is now available for purchase at a price of Rs. 5,999 in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core processor.

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2023 17:45 IST
HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, announced on Monday the launch of its new budget smartphone the 'C12 in India '. The phone is priced at Rs 5,999 and is available online in Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint colours starting March 17.

The phone will only be sold on Amazon India. It comes with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage, as well as support for up to 256GB of additional memory.

The Nokia C12, which is available for a limited time at Rs 5,999, comes with a single camera on the back and a robust build quality. The phone comes in a  plastic back panel in three colours, which is rare for smartphones in this price range. Two years of regular security updates are included with the smartphone.

Specification of Nokia C12

The Nokia C12 comes packed with a 6.3-inch HD+ display and there is a water drop notch on the front that incorporates a selfie camera. It includes a rear camera of 8 Megapixels with a flashlight and a front camera of 5 Megapixels.

Powered by an advanced octa-core processor, the phone runs on Android 12 (Go edition). Nokia claims that the phone's additional 2GB of virtual RAM will allow users to navigate between their favourite apps more efficiently. A non-removable Li-Po 3000 mAh battery powers the Nokia C12. Accelerometer and proximity sensors are among the sensors. The Nokia C12 also supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer.

