Airtel brings a new introductory ‘Unlimited data’ offer for its 5G customers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of unlimited 5G data for its customers with the view to encouraging them to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus network.

ALSO READ: Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000: Quick Review

Customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as the company removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

Image Source : AIRTEL 5G Airtel 5G introductory Unlimited Offers

All postpaid customers and those prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs. 239 and above will be able to avail of the offer. The Airtel 5G Plus service is available to customers in over 270 cities in the country. All what user have to do is:

A 5G-compatible device

Being in a 5G network zone

Customers can simply log on to the Airtel Thanks App and claim the offer.

Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for its customers: it has up to 30 times higher speeds than 4G, a technology that’s accepted the world over and a network that is kinder to the environment.

Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel 5G introductory Unlimited Offers

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Great photography and gaming capabilities

Its service availability is also rapidly expanding ─ including to the remotest towns and villages. The company is working towards offering nationwide coverage and is well poised to cover every town and key rural area with 5G services by the end of March 2024.

In the last year, alone, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.

ALSO READ: Gizmore Slate Review: Decent performer with great looks

Shashwat Sharma, Director of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said, “We are obsessed with delighting our customers with best-in-class products and services. This introductory offer is in line with the philosophy of wanting our customers to be able to surf, stream, chat and enjoy multiple benefits at blazing speeds without having to worry about data limits. We hope our customers enjoy the power of world-class Airtel 5G Plus.”

Latest Technology News