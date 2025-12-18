Rajasthan: Four dead as truck overturns onto moving car at NH-52 overbridge in Bundi | Video Rajasthan: Four brothers from Tonk, buzzing with excitement for their cousin's birthday in Kota, met instant doom. Their joyful road trip shattered when the dumper crushed their Creta into oblivion under gravel.

Bundi:

A gravel-laden dumper truck lost control after a tyre burst on Rajasthan Bundi district's NH-52 Silor overbridge, unleashing a chain of devastation under Sadar police station limits. The truck first slammed into a crane, then vaulted the divider, landing squarely on a moving Hyundai Creta car. The impact crushed the vehicle beneath tons of gravel, trapping five occupants inside. ASP Uma Sharma confirmed, "The trailer lost control post-tyre burst, colliding with the Creta ahead. Both vehicles flipped onto the opposite lane, killing four out of five. The survivor is under treatment."

Brothers' joyride turns fatal: Heading to cousin’s birthday

The victims- four brothers from Tonk- were en route to Kota for their maternal cousin's birthday celebration when tragedy struck. What began as a festive family outing ended in heartbreak, with their car mangled beyond recognition under the dumper. A one-hour rescue operation, aided by two cranes and a JCB, finally freed the bodies, which were rushed to Bundi District Hospital. All four were declared dead on arrival, leaving the nation mourning a cruel twist of fate.

"There were a total of five people in the car, all of whom are said to be residents of Tonk district. They were all members of the same family and were going from Tonk to Kota to attend an event. As their car reached the Silor bridge in Bundi, a gravel-laden trailer coming from Jaipur towards Kota suddenly had a tyre burst. The trailer went out of control, veered into the wrong lane, and overturned directly onto the car. The highway has been opened now," the police official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Laxmikant Meena said, "The car was under the dumper, so we used a crane to pull it out. The relatives of the deceased have been informed. The probe is going on."

Chaos on highway: Crowd rush, traffic jam, swift police action

The gruesome scene drew a massive crowd, sparking panic and a complete highway blockade. Eyewitnesses rushed to help as word spread like wildfire. Sadar police arrived swiftly, launching a high-stakes extraction amid the wreckage. Post-rescue, they seized the rogue dumper and shifted the bodies to the hospital mortuary, notifying devastated kin. The probe continues intensely to pinpoint lapses.