Why is Snapchat 'the best' platform for Indian users? Read to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Snapchat

It has been recently stated in a report that around 4 out of every 5 digital users in India are considering Snapchat as their fun, happy place, whereas, around 87 per cent of the users are considering the photo-sharing platform Snapchat as 'the best' platform, when compared to other platforms in the competition for using creative lenses/filters, sharing special/happy moments with dear ones, a new report showed on Monday.

According to YouGov, the Internet-based market research and data analytics firm, Snapchat's creative lenses and filters are the number one feature which helps users to celebrate festivals and special occasions with loved ones. Recently we witnessed the Holi filters on the disappearing message-sharing platform.

ALSO READ: Nothing Ear (2) launch price leaked ahead of its official launch- March 22

Deepa Bhatia, General Manager, YouGov India said, "The use of creative filters and lenses is a standout feature for Snapchat users. But it also goes beyond this for users. Many see the platform as a mode that helps them connect with their community and celebrate festivals with loved ones."

The report further stated that there is a lot of interest among users of different age group who likes Snapchat's AR shopping try-on lenses.

ALSO READ: iQOO Z7 set to launch at an effective price of Rs 17,499: All you need to know

These try-on lenses are added on a playful twist to their shopping experience, further enabling them to find new and relevant products in a fun and practical way.

When a user is shopping by using AR lenses, four out of five users said they would be less likely to return the clothing if they could try it on first.

ALSO READ: Google issues urgent warning of 18 critical bugs found in mass-level Android phones

Kanishk Khanna, Director, Media Partnerships for APAC, Snap Inc further said, "It is wonderful to see that Snapchat is helping spread happiness across India through the use of innovative AR technology for visual messaging."

The report stated that around 63 per cent of users feel secure while sharing stories and photographs on Snapchat, which enables them to express their creative side and have fun while building relationships with friends and family through the platform.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News