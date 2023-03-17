Google issues urgent warning of 18 critical bugs found in mass-level Android phones

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google

Google has issued an alert on 18 different bugs discovered in the Android operating system. These problems range in severity from small flaws to major flaws that might allow hackers to access private data or take control of a user's device.

In a blog post, Google Project Zero head Tim Willis stated that in-house security researchers discovered and reported 18 zero-day vulnerabilities in Samsung Exynos modems over the last few months, including four high-severity flaws that could compromise affected devices "silently and remotely" over the cellular network.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Pad 6 spotted on 3C certification with 67W fast charging ahead of the official launch

According to Project Zero, affected smartphones include roughly a dozen Samsung models, Vivo cellphones, and Google's own Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 handsets. Wearables and automobiles that use Exynos processors to connect to the cellular network are also affected.

One of the most serious bugs identified is a vulnerability in the Android system's media framework that could allow attackers to remotely execute code on a targeted device. This bug, which is designated as CVE-2022-4061, has a severity rating of 9.8 out of 10, indicating a high level of risk.

ALSO READ: Foxconn to build AirPods factory in India with $200 million investment

CVE-2022-4094 is another major vulnerability that affects the kernel of the Android system. This bug might allow attackers to get access to sensitive data or even take control of a device by elevating their privileges. The severity of this vulnerability is 7.8 out of 10.

Other bugs identified by Google include a vulnerability in the Android system's Wi-Fi module (CVE-2022-4111), a flaw in the Android system's audio framework (CVE-2022-4113), and a bug in the Android system's Bluetooth module (CVE-2022-4118). While these bugs are not considered as severe as the two critical vulnerabilities mentioned above, they still represent potential security risks for Android users.

ALSO READ: Microsoft adds 'artificial intelligence' tools to office apps | DETAILS

Google has released patches to address these bugs, and users are strongly advised to update their Android devices as soon as possible to ensure that they are protected against these vulnerabilities. However, not all Android devices receive timely updates, so some users may still be at risk until their device manufacturer releases a patch.

Latest Technology News