Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER.COM Xiaomi Pad 6 spotted on 3C certification with 67W fast charging ahead of the official launch

A new Xiaomi Pad has been spotted on the 3C certification website, implying that the device's official release is close. According to the certification papers, the new tablet will support fast charging technology with a 67W charging adapter, which is a significant improvement over the previous model.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

The new Xiaomi Pad is anticipated to have a sleek and contemporary design, as well as a high-resolution display, powerful processor, and longer battery life. The tablet is also expected to include a number of new features and software upgrades, such as enhanced security, better multitasking capabilities, and a more user-friendly user interface. These enhancements will likely make the Xiaomi Pad competitive with other high-end tablets, such as the Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab.

ALSO READ: JioPlus Postpaid Family Plans launched from Rs 399 onwards

The new Xiaomi Pad's 67W fast charging technology is a major upgrade, allowing users to charge their devices faster. This is especially essential for people who use their tablets for work or entertainment and need a device that can keep up with their demands. The new charging technology is also expected to improve battery longevity.

ALSO READ: Meta to layoff another 10,000 employees: Will India be safe?

The tablet is also expected to include advanced features such as facial recognition technology, better camera capabilities, and software upgrades to improve the overall user experience.

The upcoming Xiaomi tablets are rumoured to feature either MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with the Pro model likely to feature the former.

The base model, Xiaomi Pad 6, is expected to feature a Snapdragon 870 chipset. Reports also suggest that the display resolution for the Pad 6 series may be upgraded to 2.8K or 3K, surpassing the previous 2.5K screens.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Teams added a 3D avatar, to go official in May: Know-more

The camera module is said to resemble the one present in the Xiaomi 12 smartphone. The display may offer a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, along with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. The device is expected to feature a dual-cell battery with a 10,000mAh capacity and 67W fast charging.



FAQ

Q1. What is the charging speed of the new Xiaomi Pad?

Ans: The new Xiaomi Pad will support fast charging technology with a 67W charging adapter, which is a significant improvement over the previous model.



Q2. Will the new Xiaomi Pad operate on 5G networks?

Ans: It is presently unknown whether the new Xiaomi Pad will be compatible with 5G networks.

Latest Technology News