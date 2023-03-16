Thursday, March 16, 2023
     
Foxconn to build AirPods factory in India with $200 million investment

Foxconn intends to invest more than $200 million in the construction of a new AirPod manufacturing facility in the southern Indian state of Telangana. But, the total cost of the AirPod order has yet to be revealed.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2023 19:02 IST
Foxconn to Build AirPods Factory
Image Source : FREEPIK Foxconn to Build AirPods Factory in India with $200 Million Investment

Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer, has been awarded a contract to produce Apple's AirPods, with plans to construct a new facility in India dedicated to wireless headphone production.

Foxconn is reportedly planning to invest more than $200 million in the new AirPod manufacturing site in the southern Indian state of Telangana. 

ALSO READ: Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition

 

Foxconn, which is responsible for producing around 70% of all iPhones, will now also become a supplier of AirPods, This transaction exemplifies Foxconn's efforts to diversify its manufacturing away from China. A number of Chinese manufacturers currently manufacture AirPods.

With the device's relatively modest profit margins, Foxconn managers have been debating whether or not to produce AirPods for months. They eventually decided to go forward with the contract as a way of "strengthening engagement" with Apple.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Pad 6 spotted on 3C certification with 67W fast charging ahead of the official launch

 

Foxconn competes with Taiwanese rivals like Wistron Corp and Pegatron Inc to earn additional orders from Apple.

Foxconn Interconnect Technologies Ltd., intends to commence the building of the manufacturing plant in Telangana in the second half of this year and begin production by the end of 2024 at the latest.

ALSO READ: iQOO Z7 5G all set to launch In India on March 21: Expected design and features

 

This decision by Foxconn is considered a positive step towards the Indian government's goal of increasing local manufacturing and creating employment in the nation.

It is worth mentioning that neither Foxconn nor Apple has officially acknowledged this report as of yet. If true, it might signal a shift in the global supply chain and more investments in India by other technology firms.

 

Latest News