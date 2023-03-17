iQOO Z7 set to launch at an effective price of Rs 17,499: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON iQOO Z7

iQOO is all set to expand its Z series portfolio with the launch of the Z7 5G in India on March 21. The company has been pushing out the device advertisements with the hashtag #FullyLoaded and the company has claimed that the device is going to be the first smartphone from the brand which will be exclusive to the Indian market. Infused with best-in-class hardware specifications and software capabilities to provide segment-leading performance to its consumers, the company has unveiled the device to be priced at Rs 17,499.

ALSO READ: Airtel brings a new introductory ‘Unlimited data’ offer for its 5G customers

iQOO Z7 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor, which will enable better performance as compared to the other processors in the segment, iQOO claims. It has surpassed benchmarks with the highest AnTuTu score of more than 485K.

Additionally, the smartphone is equipped with exceptional features such as India's first 64MP OIS Ultra-Stable Camera in the segment, in-display fingerprint, Ultra Game Mode, 44W FlashCharge and an exceptional best-under-the-segment screen brightness of 1300 nits to provide robust and unmatched smartphone performance. In addition, the company is providing three years of monthly security updates and two years of Android updates for the iQOO Z7. The phone will have Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

ALSO READ: Nokia C12 budget smartphone now available at Rs. 5,999: Where to buy?

iQOO Z7 5G is tipped to offer a rear panel with a PMMA-like material that provides a smooth and glossy finish resembling glass, despite being technically made of plastic. The right side of the smartphone contains the power and volume keys, while the rectangular camera module on the back holds two large cutouts for the dual rear cameras. Similar to the iPhone 12 and newer models, the Z7 5G is expected to feature a flat-edge design.

Starting at Rs 17,499, the iQOO Z7 5G will be available for purchase on the e-commerce store of Amazon India and the e-store of iQOO. The device will be available in two colour variants- Norway Blue and Pacific Night.

Latest Technology News