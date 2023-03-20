Monday, March 20, 2023
     
Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

With the redesigned voice recorder feature for the Messages, the platform will start recording when users will tap a new circular symbol, which is a smart modification to distinguish from the neighbouring Gboard microphone.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: March 20, 2023 13:10 IST
Image Source : GOOGLE Message

Google is reportedly working on a redesigned voice recorder user interface (UI) for 'Google Messages'- its instant messaging application. At present, the users recorded a voice message by holding on to the microphone icon and they could 'Slide to cancel' whenever they wish to, while the duration is noted at the left of the bar, reports 9To5Google.

ALSO READ: Twitter to discontinue SMS-based 2FA: How to keep your account secure?

 

Once you are done with 'Slide to cancel', the message will be placed in the text field which the users could listen to and delete accordingly.

However, with the redesigned voice recorder, the Messages will start recording when users will tap a new circular symbol, which is a smart modification to distinguish from the neighbouring Gboard microphone.

Once they are done, the user will further be able to hit the stop button with the option to immediately play it back.

ALSO READ: Is your job at risk? You are scared of being replaced of AI? Check the list

 

The report further stated: "This new Google Messages voice recorder is quite delightful with some whimsical touches/animations." 

To recall, in January 2023, it was reported that the tech giant will be working and bringing a new feature for its instant messaging application. The new feature will enable the users to create their own user profiles.

ALSO READ: Cybercriminals used 3 new tactics for phishing users in January 2023

 

Inputs from IANS

