Mohanlal announces seven-film lineup with Priyadarshan, Jeethu Joseph and Malayalam cinema's top directors

New Delhi:

There's good news for fans of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, as the National Award-winning actor has revealed an impressive seven-film lineup featuring several well-known names from Malayalam cinema. The 66-year-old actor, who has already had three films released in 2026, announced his upcoming projects in a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirming collaborations with filmmakers including Vishnu Mohan, Anoop Sathyan, Priyadarshan and others.

The actor described the projects as a mix of exciting stories and special collaborations. His announcement has drawn considerable attention from fans, particularly as the lineup brings together filmmakers with distinct styles.

Mohanlal announces seven upcoming films

Sharing the lineup on X, Mohanlal on Tuesday wrote, "Exciting stories, exciting journeys and some very special filmmakers." Five of the seven projects had already been announced earlier. His latest post has now confirmed that he will also collaborate with Sathyan Anthikad and Jeethu Joseph.

He will be collaborating with Vishnu Mohan, Anoop Sathyan, Priyadarshan, Dileesh Pothan, Sathyan Anthikad, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Jeethu Joseph.

Notably, the announcement comes after a major milestone in Mohanlal's career. He received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, India's highest honour in cinema, at the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi on September 23, 2025. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

Mohanlal's work front

On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in a cameo role in the Malayalam film Thudakkam, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film also marks the debut of Mohanlal's daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal. His upcoming project includes Malayalam cop-drama Athimanoharam, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film also features Jagadish and Meera Jasmine in key roles. In this film, Mohanlal plays Loulajan, a police sub-inspector whose life takes an unexpected turn, both personally and professionally.

Athimanoharam is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24. The film is written by Ratheesh Ravi and the cinematography is done by Shaji Kumar. It is produced by Ashiq Usman under his banner, Ashiq Usman Productions. It must be noted that the film will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film King and will release while Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is already running in theatres.

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