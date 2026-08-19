9 Bangladeshi nationals killed as fire rips through hotel at Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib Street

Kolkata:

At least nine people were killed after a fire broke out at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in Kolkata in the early hours of Wednesday. According to initial reports, the fire started shortly after 2 am in a four-storey building that housed the hotel.

Many of the guests staying at the hotel were reportedly Bangladeshi nationals who had travelled to Kolkata for medical treatment.

Rescue teams reached the scene and evacuated several people from the building. After 3 am, nine people were rescued and taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where they were later declared dead.

All of them have been identified as Bangladeshi citizens who were in the city for medical treatment, the fire department said.

Authorities are investigating allegations that the hotel lacked adequate fire safety measures and did not have proper fire safety arrangements in place.

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two hours before bringing it under control. Officials have yet to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

9 dead in hotel fire in Tarapith, Birbhum

The fire tragedy in Kolkata comes just a day after a similar blaze in a hotel in Bengal's Birbhum district left 9 people dead. On Monday, fire broke out at around 4 am on the ground floor of the four-storey hotel in Tarapith, a prominent temple town, while most guests were asleep.

The flames spread to the second floor, while thick smoke quickly engulfed the upper levels of the building, trapping several guests inside their rooms.

Nine people, including 5 members of a family from Meghalaya, were killed in the incident, according to officials.

Police have detained two people, including hotel owner Kalyan Pal, as part of an investigation into possible violations of fire safety regulations at the establishment.

At the time of the incident, 43 people were staying at the hotel. Officials said 34 guests were discharged after undergoing preliminary medical examinations, while one injured person who had been receiving treatment at a hospital later succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to nine.

Many of the guests were pilgrims who had travelled to Tarapith to offer prayers on the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

According to officials, the fire appears to have started near the reception area and spread rapidly. Although hotel authorities initially attributed the incident to a short circuit, investigators have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the blaze.

Firefighters brought the fire under control after reaching the scene and launching rescue operations. While the flames were contained to the second floor, thick smoke spread to the upper levels, reaching as high as the fifth floor and severely affecting visibility and breathing conditions.

Officials said the hotel's electricity supply was cut off after the fire broke out, leaving the building in complete darkness. Several guests who woke up to smoke and screams rushed downstairs in panic as rescue teams worked to evacuate those trapped inside.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and to assess whether the hotel complied with mandatory fire safety standards.

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