Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan raided by ED in Jauhar University case, searches at 10 locations in Delhi, UP

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple properties linked to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with the money-laundering investigation relating to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

According to officials, the central agency conducted searches at around 10 locations across Rampur, Saharanpur and Delhi as part of an ongoing investigation.

The investigation concerns the alleged diversion of government contract funds through private contractors and their subsequent use, including for the creation of assets linked to the university and its trust.

Money laundering probe

Investigators have identified financial transactions between certain contractors and the trust. The probe has also indicated that contractors who allegedly benefited from government contracts may have diverted funds towards the university and trust through substantial donations and payments for construction-related works, officials said.

The searches are being conducted to trace the alleged proceeds of crime and gather financial records, documents and digital evidence related to the suspected diversion and utilisation of government funds.

The ED is investigating allegations of financial irregularities linked to the university's construction.

Sources said that details of several cases previously registered against Azam Khan were shared with the ED during the course of the investigation. The agency is examining documents and other evidence connected to the matter.

Search operations were also carried out at premises associated with the trust and the university as investigators continued to gather information related to the case.

Azam Khan's Jauhar University under scrutiny

Last month, the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) last month ordered the demolition of 38 buildings at Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, alleging that the structures had been constructed without approved building plans.

The action followed a fire safety audit conducted after a recent coaching centre fire in Lucknow prompted authorities across Uttar Pradesh to inspect educational institutions for compliance with safety regulations.

As part of the statewide audit, the Fire Department inspected the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Officials said the university was unable to produce approved building plans for 38 of its structures during the inspection.

According to officials, only two buildings on the campus had sanctioned maps, while the remaining 38 were allegedly constructed without the required approvals. Since approved building plans are mandatory for obtaining fire safety clearance, the department flagged the alleged violations and informed the Rampur Development Authority.

Demolition order issued

Following the Fire Department's complaint, the RDA issued a notice to the university seeking an explanation. In its written response submitted on July 6, the university reportedly argued that the land on which the structures were built had previously fallen under the jurisdiction of a gram panchayat rather than the development authority.

The RDA subsequently ordered action against the allegedly unauthorised structures, paving the way for their demolition.

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From sprawling campus to bulldozer action, how Azam Khan's Jauhar University came under scrutiny