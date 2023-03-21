Google rolling out 'Immersive View' in Maps worldwide

Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
The new Immersive View occurs by rolling out and appearing for some Google Maps users, which further indicates that they are able to use the function when the user will be viewing cities like London and Berlin, 9to5Google reported.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: March 21, 2023 18:58 IST
Google has finally started rolling out the "Immersive View" feature widely for Google Maps, which was announced nearly a year ago.

The new Immersive View occurs by rolling out and appearing for some Google Maps users, which further indicates that they are able to use the function when the user will be viewing cities like London and Berlin, 9to5Google reported.

The Immersive View feature was sold as a "whole new way to explore" with Google Maps, augments the existing photorealistic aerial views of popular locations and landmarks of the world. The feature will show the time and weather contextual flyovers of the specific mapped regions.

Google Maps Immersive View comes with scenic views of a city and its landmarks with suggestions of places to learn about or visit, and view the interiors of some buildings.

Users can also see the alternate views of specific areas, like at night, in bad weather, or during peak hours, the report stated.

Furthermore, Google has rolled out phoneless navigation support in Maps as well, for the Wear OS smartwatches.

Wear OS-powered smartwatches with this support will no longer require a paired phone for turn-by-turn navigation when using Google Maps, as long as the watches have built-in LTE connectivity or are connected to a Wi-Fi network.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G: Quick Review- Good device under Rs 20,000

Inputs from IANS

