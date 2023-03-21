Do you know about the glass mouse pad? Know-everything

Follow us on Image Source : ATLAS Atlas Razer

No matter how smart you become, if you are using a mouse, then a good mouse pad is a requirement, most of the time. We all have heard about the mouse pad made of silicon or rubber, but have you heard about a mousepad made of glass? Well, at least this is how a global gaming and esports community which have built and designed the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services have come up with a new product called Razer Atlas.

The Razer Atlas is the first glass mouse pad from the company. The company mentioned it comes with “Absolute functionality and durability,” on the website. It proclaimed “Experience pure polished precision,” The Verge reporter stated.

The glass mouse pad has been priced at USD 99.99 which is around Rs 8,265 in Indian currency. The mouse pad is made up of tempered glass and comes with an anti-slip rubber base. It is available in black or white colour options, and it is 0.19 inches (5 millimetres) thick.

It has been stated that the main idea behind a glass mouse pad is to let the user glide a mouse swifter than ever before, compared to the other mouse available in the market. Although this is the information which is stated on the website of Atlas, with the glass mousepad, the user might have to face trouble while using the mouse during summer and sweat might create trouble in using the mousepad- might get slippery and gross at the same time.

By the time of writing, we have no information related to the launch of the mousepad in India, but those who want to experience it could get it from someone who is travelling from the US market easily.

