Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Do you know about the glass mouse pad? Know-everything

Do you know about the glass mouse pad? Know-everything

The glass mouse pad has been priced at USD 99.99 which is around Rs 8,265 in Indian currency. The mouse pad is made up of tempered glass and comes with an anti-slip rubber base. It is available in black or white colour options, and it is 0.19 inches (5 millimetres) thick.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 21, 2023 15:44 IST
Atlas Razer
Image Source : ATLAS Atlas Razer

No matter how smart you become, if you are using a mouse, then a good mouse pad is a requirement, most of the time. We all have heard about the mouse pad made of silicon or rubber, but have you heard about a mousepad made of glass? Well, at least this is how a global gaming and esports community which have built and designed the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services have come up with a new product called Razer Atlas.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT plus subscription now available in India: Know the price and more

The Razer Atlas is the first glass mouse pad from the company. The company mentioned it comes with “Absolute functionality and durability,” on the website. It proclaimed “Experience pure polished precision,” The Verge reporter stated.

India Tv - Atlas Razer

Image Source : ATLAS Atlas Razer

ALSO READ: Fire-Boltt launches Legend smartwatch at Rs 2,499: Features, availability and more

The glass mouse pad has been priced at USD 99.99 which is around Rs 8,265 in Indian currency. The mouse pad is made up of tempered glass and comes with an anti-slip rubber base. It is available in black or white colour options, and it is 0.19 inches (5 millimetres) thick. 

Related Stories
WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

Nothing Ear (2) launch price leaked ahead of its official launch- March 22

Nothing Ear (2) launch price leaked ahead of its official launch- March 22

Twitter to discontinue SMS-based 2FA: How to keep your account secure?

Twitter to discontinue SMS-based 2FA: How to keep your account secure?

YouTube users will see the song credits while playing their favorite music

YouTube users will see the song credits while playing their favorite music

Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Why is Snapchat 'the best' platform for Indian users? Read to know

Why is Snapchat 'the best' platform for Indian users? Read to know

ChatGPT plus subscription now available in India: Know the price and more

ChatGPT plus subscription now available in India: Know the price and more

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

What is 'Ton' in an air conditioner? Everything you need to know

What is 'Ton' in an air conditioner? Everything you need to know

Does F5 make your computer run faster? Here is the answer

Does F5 make your computer run faster? Here is the answer

Sony Reon Pocket 2 AC launched: Know the price, specs and more

Sony Reon Pocket 2 AC launched: Know the price, specs and more

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

BGMI gets approval from government, expected to make a comeback soon

BGMI gets approval from government, expected to make a comeback soon

Apple's 2023 Lineup: Six most anticipated products from iPhone 15 Pro to Mac Pro

Apple's 2023 Lineup: Six most anticipated products from iPhone 15 Pro to Mac Pro

Fire-Boltt launches Legend smartwatch at Rs 2,499: Features, availability and more

Fire-Boltt launches Legend smartwatch at Rs 2,499: Features, availability and more

It has been stated that the main idea behind a glass mouse pad is to let the user glide a mouse swifter than ever before, compared to the other mouse available in the market. Although this is the information which is stated on the website of Atlas, with the glass mousepad, the user might have to face trouble while using the mouse during summer and sweat might create trouble in using the mousepad- might get slippery and gross at the same time. 

ALSO READ: Does F5 make your computer run faster? Here is the answer

By the time of writing, we have no information related to the launch of the mousepad in India, but those who want to experience it could get it from someone who is travelling from the US market easily. 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News