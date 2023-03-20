ChatGPT plus subscription now available in India: Know the price and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK ChatGPT plus subscription now available in India, but price might be a hurdle

OpenAI has announced that its subscription-based ChatGPT Plus service is now available in India. The subscription cost for ChatGPT Plus in India is approximately Rs 1,650, equivalent to $20 per month. The paid chatbot will let subscribers avail of the services during high demand, access new features before they are made available to the public, and experience the GPT-4 AI language model. However, users will need to pay in US dollars, and the price has not been adjusted to cater to the Indian market.

Some users have also reported difficulties with making payments, possibly because of recurring subscription regulations. Moreover, some users have stated that the service is too expensive for the Indian market. These factors may limit the service uptake in India, where users may prefer free options such as Bing Chat.

Bing Chat is another free option available to Indian users that employs GPT-4 technology in combination with proprietary technology. The service is accessible via the Bing search engine, and all users can now use the app for free.

According to OpenAI, GPT-4 represents a significant advancement over its predecessor in three key areas: creativity, visual comprehension, and context management. GPT-4 is said to demonstrate notably superior creative abilities, both in terms of generating original content and collaborating with users on creative endeavours. Its enhanced capabilities extend to a variety of fields, such as music, screenwriting, technical writing, and the ability to adapt to a user's writing style.

