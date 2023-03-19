Sunday, March 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apps
  5. WhatsApp beta update reveals new chat attachment menu for Android users

WhatsApp beta update reveals new chat attachment menu for Android users

Whatsapp is reported to be rolling out a new feature in Android beta that would display profile icons within group conversations. The new feature will allow users to better recognise group members by providing profile symbols, making it easier to participate in group talks.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2023 22:59 IST
WhatsApp beta update
Image Source : FREEPIK WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a revamped it's chat attachment menu for Android beta users. The new menu is presently being developed, and provides  more user-friendly experience with a cleaner interface. The feature is likely to be included in a future app update, but the company has not revealed the timeline yet.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

The instant messaging platfrom will roll out the new feature in Android beta that would display profile icons within group conversations. The new feature will enable the users to recognise the group members better- by providing profile symbols, making it easier to participate in group talks.

The messaging platform has been working on a revamped chat attachment menu for the iOS beta earlier this month.

ALSO READ: 

WhatsApp Update: Users could share images in original quality

Related Stories
MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

How to send high-quality photos on WhatsApp? Step by step guide

How to send high-quality photos on WhatsApp? Step by step guide

How to send 100 photos and videos in single go on WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks

How to send 100 photos and videos in single go on WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

For the Android beta, WhatsApp is also working on restricting polls to only one option. The company intends to add a new option to the poll composer that will allow the sender to limit the poll to only one option.

Selecting many alternatives in a poll causes some uncertainty, and it might be difficult to identify which option is the most popular or the final result.  The new tool will assist everyone in the conversation with no confusion, resulting in clearer and more accurate poll results.

The new chat attachment menu is presently in development and will be included in a future programme version. According to the WEBetainfo, the new interface would provide users with a "more contemporary and intuitive experience." 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Apps Section

Top News

Related Apps News

Latest News