WhatsApp beta update reveals new chat attachment menu for Android users

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a revamped it's chat attachment menu for Android beta users. The new menu is presently being developed, and provides more user-friendly experience with a cleaner interface. The feature is likely to be included in a future app update, but the company has not revealed the timeline yet.

The instant messaging platfrom will roll out the new feature in Android beta that would display profile icons within group conversations. The new feature will enable the users to recognise the group members better- by providing profile symbols, making it easier to participate in group talks.

The messaging platform has been working on a revamped chat attachment menu for the iOS beta earlier this month.

WhatsApp Update: Users could share images in original quality

For the Android beta, WhatsApp is also working on restricting polls to only one option. The company intends to add a new option to the poll composer that will allow the sender to limit the poll to only one option.

Selecting many alternatives in a poll causes some uncertainty, and it might be difficult to identify which option is the most popular or the final result. The new tool will assist everyone in the conversation with no confusion, resulting in clearer and more accurate poll results.

The new chat attachment menu is presently in development and will be included in a future programme version. According to the WEBetainfo, the new interface would provide users with a "more contemporary and intuitive experience."

