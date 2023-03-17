WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY whatsApp

WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Meta, is planning to limit polls on the Android beta to just one option.

According to WABetaInfo, the business intends to add a new option to the poll composer that would let the sender restrict the poll to a single option. The new function will be beneficial since it will benefit all participants in the dialogue and prevent misunderstandings.

Image Source : FREEPIKWhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

ALSO READ: Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

The report added that with the introduction of this new change, the poll results will be clearer and more accurate since users choosing many alternatives in a poll can sometimes make it difficult to discern which choice is the most popular or the outcome.

With the unveiling of several new features on its Android beta version, WhatsApp has been in the news this week. One such feature allows for the display of profile icons within group chats, which makes it simpler for users to recognize other participants and carry on smooth group conversations.

ALSO READ: iOS users can bookmark their tweet now: Know-how

In addition, the messaging platform has launched the "approve new participants" function, which enables group administrators to control the approval procedure for new members. With more control over how new members are admitted to the group, this feature gives beta testers the chance to offer comments and recommendations for improvement.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is apparently working on a new feature called "silence unknown callers" that would let users stop calls from unauthorized numbers while still displaying them in their call history and notification center.

ALSO READ: Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

Latest Technology News