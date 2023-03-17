Friday, March 17, 2023
     
iOS users can bookmark their tweet now: Know-how

The new feature will display the bookmark option under the expanded tweet view which will make it easier for users to add a post to their bookmarks.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: March 17, 2023 10:23 IST
Twitter
Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Twitter, a micro-blogging platform has announced that iOS users will be able to see the bookmark counts on tweets.

The company has tweeted this via 'Twitter Support' account: "We love Bookmarks for saving Tweets to revisit later. Starting today on iOS, you'll now see the total number of times a Tweet has been bookmarked on Tweet details."

ALSO READ: JioPlus Postpaid Family Plans launched from Rs 399 onwards

The statement further says: "Don't worry, though -- your Bookmarks are still private. We'll never display which accounts have added a Tweet to their Bookmarks."

On the new feature's help page, Twitter mentioned that it is planning to expand this feature further, but no timeline was specified in today's post.

ALSO READ: How to increase social media followers with ChatGPT?

Everyone on the platform could see the bookmark counts on tweets, whether they are the reader or the author.

In January (2023), Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter promised a feature which could enable users to easily bookmark tweets. Later, the feature has been rolled out for iOS users exclusively, by the time of writing.

ALSO READ: Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition

Meanwhile, last month, the micro-blogging platform removed captions from its social audio rooms 'Spaces' on iOS.

Meanwhile, last month, the micro-blogging platform removed captions from its social audio rooms 'Spaces' on iOS.

Inputs from IANS

