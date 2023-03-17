iOS users can bookmark their tweet now: Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Twitter, a micro-blogging platform has announced that iOS users will be able to see the bookmark counts on tweets.

The company has tweeted this via 'Twitter Support' account: "We love Bookmarks for saving Tweets to revisit later. Starting today on iOS, you'll now see the total number of times a Tweet has been bookmarked on Tweet details."

The statement further says: "Don't worry, though -- your Bookmarks are still private. We'll never display which accounts have added a Tweet to their Bookmarks."

On the new feature's help page, Twitter mentioned that it is planning to expand this feature further, but no timeline was specified in today's post.

Everyone on the platform could see the bookmark counts on tweets, whether they are the reader or the author.

In January (2023), Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter promised a feature which could enable users to easily bookmark tweets. Later, the feature has been rolled out for iOS users exclusively, by the time of writing.

The new feature will display the bookmark option under the expanded tweet view which will make it easier for users to add a post to their bookmarks.

Meanwhile, last month, the micro-blogging platform removed captions from its social audio rooms 'Spaces' on iOS.

Inputs from IANS

