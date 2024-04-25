Thursday, April 25, 2024
     
  5. SRH vs RCB Pitch Report: How will surface in Hyderabad play in IPL 2024 Match 41?

Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a roll this season posting massive totals on the board but Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fortunes are exactly in contrast to them. RCB have now lost six matches in a row and their one-run loss to KKR must have hurt them a lot. Can they comeback strongly to end SRH's run?

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: April 25, 2024 15:17 IST
SRH vs RCB
Image Source : PTI Travis Head will be the batter to watch out for in SRH vs RCB contest

The 41st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Hyderabad. It was only 10 days ago that SRH slammed a record total of 287 runs against the RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

This match is set to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH are third in the points table with five wins in seven matches and have a chance to climb to second place. On the other hand, RCB have lost six matches on the trot and to even mathematically have a chance to making it to top four, they need to win all their remaining six matches. They are rooted at the bottom of the table with only two points.

SRH vs RCB Pitch Report

It was at this very venue, around 29 days ago, that SRH broke RCB's record of highest total in IPL history. They smashed 277 runs against Mumbai Indians and won it comfortably by 31 runs. In the next game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the home side won chasing a relatively modest total of 179 runs. A score around 200 certainly seems to be par and another run-fest is on the cards between two power-hitting teams.

Hyderabad - T20 Numbers Games (IPL 2024 matches)

Matches Played - 2

Matches won batting first - 1

Matches won bowling first - 1

Highest total - 277/2 by SRH vs MI

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen

