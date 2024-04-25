Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sunita Kejriwal likely to hold roadshows in Delhi this weekend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaigning for Lok Sabha polls 2024 will get a boost with Sunita Kejriwal likely to hold roadshows in Delhi beginning this weekend, in the absence of her husband Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party sources said today (April 25).

Sunita is slowly emerging out of the shadows to assume a bigger role to give a fillip to AAP's campaigning which has been affected by Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in March. The Delhi chief minister's judicial custody has been extended till May 7.

AAP's roadshows in national capital

"The chief minister's wife is scheduled to attend her first roadshow in Kondli reserved assembly constituency represented by Kuldeep Kumar who is AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate in the coming weekend," said a source in the party.

Sunita Kejriwal will also attend roadshows in the other three Lok Sabha seats contested by AAP in Delhi.

AAP, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Congress in Delhi has fielded its candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi seats. Congress has fielded candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats.

The Congress party has fielded former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi seat. Kanhaiya will fight the poll battle against BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari who is the sitting MP from the seat.

Sunita will also campaign for AAP candidates in Gujarat and Punjab, sources added. Her name is part of the list of star campaigners of the party for Gujarat.

Election schedule

The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4.

2014 & 2019 poll results

The BJP won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 and 2019 elections with big margins. This time, the AAP and Congress having a seat-sharing agreement are gearing up to upset the BJP apple cart this time.

